Hilton Expands Resorts Portfolio with New Signing in Croatia Under Flagship Brand

Hilton has announced the signing of Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa, following a management agreement with Anker Grupa d.o.o. The resort, located on the picturesque Lopud Island near Dubrovnik, will offer guests a blend of comfort and natural beauty when it opens in 2027 following an extensive renovation of the property and grounds.

The resort is set in a prime seafront location surrounded by palm trees and Mediterranean greenery, offering guests an inspiring homebase that combines Hilton’s signature hospitality with a unique local experience. Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa will feature 111 modern and comfortable rooms and suites, each with a balcony or terrace, and seven spacious apartments in a separate building, each with their own terraces.

Alan Mantin, vice president, development, Southern Europe, Hilton, said, “Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa represents an exciting step for Hilton in Croatia, bringing our flagship brand to one of the country’s most beautiful and tranquil islands. Croatia is a country known for its ancient history, diverse cuisine and welcoming people, so we’re delighted to be collaborating with Anker Grupa d.o.o. as we further expand our portfolio.”

Alessandra Severi, member of the Ownership and Board of Directors, Anker Grupa d.o.o., said, “We are proud to work with Hilton on this landmark project for Lopud Island. Our vision is to create a resort that celebrates the island’s natural beauty and heritage, while offering guests an unforgettable experience of relaxation and respect for the surrounding environment. By partnering with Hilton, we’re bringing international standards of excellence to Lopud and presenting it as a premier Mediterranean destination, and we look forward to welcoming visitors in 2027.”

Lopud Island, the second largest of the Elaphiti Islands, is renowned for its sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and serene atmosphere. With its proximity to Dubrovnik - a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Southern Europe’s most popular destinations - the new resort is perfectly positioned to attract both leisure and business guests seeking an exclusive island experience.

Guests will enjoy a variety of dining options, including three restaurants and two bars, all with panoramic terraces and stunning views of the Adriatic. Other facilities will include a spa and wellness centre, including a heated infinity swimming pool, a private beach house, beach gazebos, and a range of sporting activities such as a gym, bike hire, and outdoor tennis courts. The resort will also offer yacht rental for guests, and a Grab & Go food market for added convenience.

With four meeting rooms and a ballroom, the hotel makes an ideal setting for business travellers and event organisers, and the resort’s private pier and boats will provide seamless transfers to and from the mainland, ensuring easy access to Dubrovnik’s Old Town and Dubrovnik Airport.Hilton Lopud Beach Resort & Spa will be the first internationally branded hotel on Lopud Island, joining Hilton’s growing Croatian portfolio of 13 hotels trading or in the pipeline, including Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik, Hotel Preko Ugljan Island, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort & Spa.