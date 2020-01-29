Doniz appointed chief information officer with Boeing

Boeing has appointed Susan Doniz to the role of chief information officer and senior vice president of information technology and data analytics.

She will take up the position in May.

Doniz will succeed Vishwa Uddanwadiker, who has served in an interim capacity since October.

In this role, Doniz, 50, will oversee all aspects of information technology, information security, data and analytics for the world’s largest aerospace company.

She also will support the growth of Boeing’s business through IT- and analytics-related revenue generating programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will report to Boeing chief executive, David Calhoun, serve on the company’s executive council and be based in Chicago.

“Susan is a proven, customer-focused technology leader with extensive global experience across multiple industries, including commercial aviation,” said Calhoun.

“She brings deep insight and skills to digital transformation, data analytics and artificial intelligence – all essential to our long-term growth strategy as well as our continuous drive for operational and safety excellence.

Doniz joins Boeing from Qantas Group, where she has served as group chief information officer since January 2017.

In that role, she oversaw technology innovation, development and integration, digital capabilities and cybersecurity across the group’s companies, including Qantas Airlines, QantasLink, Qantas Loyalty and Jetstar.

Doniz has more than 25 years of global technology leadership experience.