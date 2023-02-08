Six sensational Ladies’ Nights to enjoy at Yas Marina

It’s official, Abu Dhabi’s first destination-wide Ladies’ Night has arrived at Yas Marina. The perfect mid-week antidote awaits you at the UAE’s finest super yacht marina with dining and nightlife deals at not one, not two, but six restaurants and lounges.

Here’s what’s in store ladies at Yas Marina every Wednesday:

Penelope’s

Every Wednesday, ladies can expect to be transported back in time to the Jazz Age of the French Riviera, at Yas Marina’s newest resident, Penelope’s. Immerse yourself in 1920s inspired glam, French Mediterranean cuisine and Bar Américain style cocktails made to perfection at Abu Dhabi’s latest hotspot. It gets better - grab your girls and indulge in four hours of free-flowing house grape from 8pm – 11pm. For an extra treat, guests arriving early can enjoy a free glass of bubbly - see you there!

For bookings and reservations, please visit @penelopes.ae or call 050 204 2475.

Stars N Bars

Those looking for casual and laid-back fun have got to stop by Stars N Bars to beat the hump-day blues every Wednesday. Yas Marina’s beloved sports bar is offering ladies an unbeatable deal; five drinks and a sharing platter for just AED 79. Oh, and there’s also a 20% discount off other food items too. Win, win.



For bookings and reservations, please visit [email protected] or call 02 565 0101.

Diablito

In the mood for some serious Mediterranean vibes? Diablito is offering three hours of sparkling grape and sangria from 6-11pm, for just AED 100 every Wednesday. Ladies can enjoy 50% off a select menu filled with delectable bites alongside sweeping rooftop views of the Marina.

For bookings and reservations, please visit https://diablitofoodandmusic.ae/ or call 02 565 1175.

Iris

It’s not a mid-week party if you don’t stop by Iris. Every Wednesday, ladies can turn it up with four hours of unlimited drinks for AED 100, or unlimited drinks all night for AED 150. Dress up to the nines and dance it out with your girlfriends for a night to remember.

For bookings and reservations, please visit [email protected] or call 055 160 5636.

Aquarium

Over at Aquarium, ladies can enjoy unlimited house beverages for AED 55 from 7pm -11pm and opt for an unlimited offering of paella for an additional AED 149. Served with a side of full promenade views of Yas Marina, you won’t want to miss out on an Insta-worthy evening with friends.

For bookings and reservations, please visit [email protected] or call 050 6969 357.

Ishtar

Wednesday nights at Ishtar are guaranteed to delight the senses. Every Wednesday from 8pm – midnight, ladies can indulge in unlimited house beverages alongside a platter of mix mezze for AED 89. Sounds too good to be true!

Ladies, are you looking for a way to stay active mid-week? Head over to Marina Padel and walk away a winner with a free beverage after your Wednesday game.

For more information on Ladies’ Night Wednesdays at Yas Marina, please visit YasMarina.ae

and follow along on social media @yasmarinaaabudhabi for the latest updates.

