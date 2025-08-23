Disneyland Resort Celebrates Fall with Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia

Today, Disneyland Resort begins its celebration of Fall Favorites with limited-time décor, entertainment, food and beverages, merchandise and more to bring family and friends together to delight in silly scares and honored autumn traditions.

In addition to spooktacular thrills, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues to offer select special anniversary entertainment, experiences and more. Guests can check Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app* for performance schedules.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort brings spellbinding fun, seasonal décor and attraction transformations for guests of all ages through Oct. 31, 2025. Guests can marvel at autumnal decorations around the resort, including the iconic giant Mickey Mouse pumpkin on Main Street, U.S.A. Three attractions in Disney California Adventure Park have taken on Halloween transformations: Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween, Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. In Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Additional experiences, such as encounters with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals in unique new Halloween looks inspired by the joyful spirit of the 70th Celebration, the “Halloween Screams” nighttime spectacular with fireworks on select nights, “Mickey’s Trick and Treat” show, and Disney’s Happiest Haunts: The Villains’ Trail Guided Tour make visiting during Halloween a unique experience for all ages.

Guests can test their seeking skills in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit – a resort-wide search activity where guests can purchase maps to locate Disney-themed pumpkins within both theme parks and the Downtown Disney District and receive a special keepsake.

Within the Downtown Disney District, guests can extend the fall fun with festive décor, limited-time food and beverage offerings at select locations, and entertainment. New this year, weekly movie nights will take place at the Downtown Disney Live! stage and lawn every Wednesday from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, 2025, with an accompanying sweet treat cart.

Multiple merchandise collections, including the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection, are available for purchase. Guests can nosh their way throughout the resort with autumnal items such as the bulgogi potato and fried elote corn on the cob.

Halloween experiences at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort include a confectionery display at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, themed treatments at Tenaya Stone Spa, an all-new Disney Villains-themed cocktail menu at Broken Spell Lounge at the Disneyland Hotel, plus special treat trails for overnight guests on select afternoons.

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer limited-time character dining experiences for the Halloween season beginning Aug. 22. At Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can enjoy Mickey’s Autumn Adventures Breakfast Buffet and Clarabelle’s Enchanted Halloween Dinner, a new evening offering. Additionally, the Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Halloween experience returns to the Disneyland Hotel.

Plaza de la Familia honors the spirit of Día de los Muertos

Disney California Adventure Park kicks off Plaza de la Familia, a vibrant celebration honoring the spirit of Día de los Muertos through music, food, art and storytelling inspired by Pixar Animation Studios’ “Coco.” Through Nov. 2, 2025, guests can enjoy live music at the Paradise Gardens Bandstand, themed craft activities, colorful décor and a celebratory menu of Mexican cuisine at Paradise Garden Grill. Releasing in early September, the new Disney Pixar Coco Collection will introduce new apparel, accessories, headwear and more inspired by the film.

Sing and dance along as “The Storytellers of the Plaza de la Familia Celebrate the Musical World of Coco!” street performance brings to life the everlasting bonds of family. After each performance, guests may pose for photos and make new memories with Miguel, brought to life as a hand-animated dimensional figure. Frontierland in Disneyland Park also pays tribute to Día de los Muertos by adorning the area near Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante with skeleton figures, brilliant marigolds and other decorative items typically displayed on ofrendas.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues

Select experiences from the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration remain available for guests to enjoy throughout the fall season for a once-in-a-lifetime blend of offerings, including “Paint the Night” parade, “Tapestry of Happiness” on the facade of “it’s a small world” and “World of Color Happiness!” on select nights.

Guests will notice special touches on areas and attractions, including the 70th enhancements on Toy Story Midway Mania!, decorative accents and the colorful castle photo opportunity in the esplanade. Interactive MagicBand+ locations and the Key to Disneyland lock stations remain available.