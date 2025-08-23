Paddle, Cast and Make a Splash in Legendary North Dakota

From the sweeping currents of the Missouri River to the deep, shimmering waters of Lake Sakakawea, along with the year-round allure of Devils Lake, North Dakota is overflowing with opportunities to explore its legendary waterways. Whether casting a line, paddling a kayak, or sailing into the wide horizons, the state’s lakes and rivers invite adventurers of every kind to make a splash.

Spanning more than 180 miles with more shoreline than the entire state of California, Lake Sakakawea stands as the crown jewel of North Dakota’s water recreation. Its sheer size makes it a haven for sailing, boating, and even houseboating, while tucked-away bays create calm waters perfect for paddling. Anglers come from across the country in pursuit of trophy walleye, often gathering for tournaments such as the Governor’s Walleye Cup. Lake Sakakawea is home to three incredible state parks — Lake Sakakawea State Park, Fort Stevenson State Park, and Lewis & Clark State Park. Each offers easy lake access for boating, kayaking, and fishing, along with sandy swim beaches, modern marinas, and scenic campgrounds. These parks are best enjoyed as a multi-day escape, where families can spend long weekends exploring new coves and soaking in the vast prairie horizons. The lake is also a leader in accessibility, with new ramps at Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay Campgrounds, in partnership with Wheelchairs & Walleyes, providing improved access for visitors of all abilities.

Devils Lake – Legendary Fishing and Scenic Escapes

Renowned as one of the top fisheries in the nation, Devils Lake draws anglers year-round with world-class walleye, perch, and northern pike in the summer, and some of the best ice fishing in the country each winter. Beyond fishing, Grahams Island State Park offers boating, hiking, and waterfowl hunting, making it a favorite for outdoor enthusiasts in every season. Nearby, White Horse Hill National Game Preserve showcases rolling prairies and quiet woodlands overlooking the lake and providing habitat for bison, elk, and countless bird species. It’s a prime destination for wildlife viewing, hiking, and experiencing the natural wonder of the region. Many visitors choose to make Devils Lake a multi-day stop, pairing early morning fishing trips with afternoons spent exploring the park or relaxing along the shoreline. Accessibility is also a priority here, with the Merle Baisch Memorial Wheelchair Ramp ensuring that visitors of all abilities can enjoy time on the water.

Missouri River – Historic Waters and Natural Wonders

Winding through the heart of the state, the Missouri River combines rich history with modern-day adventure. Boaters and kayakers enjoy the steady flow and scenic views, while anglers cast from both banks and boats in search of walleye and catfish. The river is also one of the best places in the state for birdwatching at locations including Cross Ranch State Park, as bald eagles, pelicans, and herons can often be spotted along its tree-lined shores. To make the experience even more inclusive, a new accessible launch at Kniefel Boat Landing in Bismarck is scheduled for completion in 2025, ensuring more people can discover the beauty of this iconic river.

Red River – Catfish and Canoes

Flowing north into Canada, the Red River offers a unique mix of tranquility and adventure. Known across the Midwest for trophy channel catfish, it draws anglers eager for a legendary catch, while its gentle, meandering waters provide ideal conditions for canoeing and kayaking. Along its banks, cities such as Fargo and Grand Forks transform the river into a community centerpiece, with scenic parks, trails, and seasonal festivals. In Grand Forks, the 2,200-acre Greenway recreation area connects outdoor recreation with vibrant city life, creating a space where families can enjoy both the serenity of the river and the energy of a thriving community.

Lake Metigoshe – A Northern Retreat

Nestled along the U.S.–Canada border, Lake Metigoshe State Park provides one of the state’s most picturesque settings. During the summer, its clear waters invite canoeing and fishing, with hiking trails weaving through the surrounding Turtle Mountains and along the Turtle Moutain Scenic Byway. The parks terrain, amenities and location make it a perfect escape with plenty of activities throughout all of the four seasons.

Jamestown Reservoir – A Family-Friendly Getaway

Just outside Jamestown, the Jamestown Reservoir combines aquatic fun with community recreation. Its 2,492 acres of water include seven boat launches and two swimming beaches, making it easy for families to spend a full day on the water. Miles of surrounding trails connect to biking and walking paths, while wildlife viewing adds another dimension to this popular eastern North Dakota destination.

Sheyenne and Pembina Rivers – Relaxed Floats and Hidden Beauty

For those looking to take it slow, the Sheyenne and Pembina Rivers offer some of the most relaxed and memorable water experiences in the state. The Sheyenne River Water Trail winds through shaded valleys and open prairie landscapes, creating a scenic backdrop for kayakers and canoeists. The Pembina River, known for its inviting currents and surrounding Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area (soon to be the state’s 14th state park), is a summertime favorite for tubing. These waters often inspire visitors to linger longer, return for another float on the river, and to spend time exploring the small towns and scenic byways nearby.

Plan Your Legendary Adventure

From vast lakes to hidden river bends, North Dakota’s waterways deliver a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and accessibility. Whether sailing into the horizon, fishing through the ice, paddling a winding river, or simply enjoying the view, visitors will find legendary experiences waiting around every bend — the kind worth staying a little longer to enjoy.

For a complete list of water recreation opportunities and services, visit NDTourism.com/water-recreation. To plan your legendary trip to North Dakota, visit NDTourism.com.