EventPipe™ Launches Presto, a Live Hotel Inventory Booking Platform

EventPipe, a leading innovator in event hotel booking technology, is excited to announce general availability of Presto, its Live Hotel Inventory Bookings platform. This advancement gives housing companies and event organizers greater control over the guest experience while maximizing revenue opportunities. Having delivered over $1 million in bookings during the beta test, the service offers a new way to capture incremental, commissionable bookings and provide the best hotel rates, whether through post-block or standalone booking sites. Best of all, no need for hotel contracts.

Post-Block Hotel Bookings Capture Last-Minute Reservations, On the Fly

Events often encounter last-minute changes and room requests. The post-block capabilities of Presto provide a seamless experience for users by replacing the contracted hotels with live hotel rates after blocks have been released.

Post-block bookings boost room night capture by 10% or more. With Presto, attendees can make last-minute reservations directly on your event site—no third-party tools needed. All reservation data rolls up into your event reporting, giving you a full picture of your event’s impact. Plus, EventPipe’s partnership with Expedia guarantees access to the best available rates.

Standalone Booking Sites Made Easy for Any Event—No Contracts Required

Where Presto shines is with events that have travel, but it’s not practical to contract hotel blocks. Customers can easily launch a custom-branded booking site with live hotel inventory in minutes by answering a few questions, adding a logo, and publishing. This is a game-changer for events such as non-Stay to Play tournaments, collegiate athletics, team travel, funeral services, community festivals, esports tournaments, and many other gatherings where speed and flexibility are critical.

“With Presto, organizers can quickly launch customized hotel booking sites for both standalone events and post-block bookings, secure discounted rates, and capture more revenue while keeping control of the housing process,” said Tim Brown, CEO of EventPipe.

Top benefits of Presto include:

Spin up custom booking sites in minutes: Answer a few questions, add a logo, and publish

Capture reservations post cut-off date: Set a date to auto-redirect guests from contracted inventory to live inventory near the cutoff

Grow commission revenue: Unlock additional revenue from Live Inventory hotel bookings by way of commissions and configurable fees

No customer service required: Expedia handles it all

Discounted rates: Customers benefit from hotel rates at or below public Expedia rates

View all reservation data in one place: Continue to enforce stay-to-play compliance even after group inventory is sold out