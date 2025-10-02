Zinédine Zidane Named Brand Ambassador for Palace Merano

Zinédine Zidane Becomes Ambassador of Palace Merano, Italy’s First Medical Spa

Palace Merano, Italy’s pioneering Medical Spa and creator of the acclaimed Revital® Method more than 20 years ago, is proud to announce Zinédine Zidane as its new brand ambassador. Earlier this year, Palace Merano was the only Italian spa to be honored with the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller “Wellness Spa Award 2025”, and was also named “Best Global Spa Hotel” by The Luxury Spa Edit.

The legendary French footballer and sports executive — World Champion in 1998 and European Champion in 2000 with the French national team — has been a loyal guest at Palace Merano for nearly three decades, choosing the retreat twice a year for a week-long stay, often accompanied by family or lifelong friends.

“I return to Palace Merano at least twice a year for a week, together with family or close friends. Every time I step through the doors, I feel like I’m entering another world — my second home. It’s a place that completely recharges me, where I can truly disconnect and refuel. After just one day, I already feel like a new person, thanks to the extraordinary team that has been looking after me for almost 30 years. If I had to describe Palace Merano in three words, I would choose: team — because it’s the most important thing — wellness, and nature, because the surroundings are simply stunning,” said Zidane.

The idea for a collaboration with Zidane was born back in 2022, initiated by Dr. Massimiliano Mayrhofer, Scientific Director of Palace Merano and Head of the Revital® programmes, along with Alain Migliaccio, Zidane’s close friend and agent, who, despite knowing all of Europe’s medical spas, found only at Palace Merano the level of excellence he sought for both himself and many top athletes. With the arrival of Stefano Plotegher as CEO, the project was reignited and brought to fruition.

Through this partnership, Zidane will not only serve as the face of Palace Merano but will also play an active role in supporting and advising on the development of new wellness programmes.

“It’s a true honor to have Zinédine Zidane as our ambassador,” says CEO Stefano Plotegher. “He’s like family to us, and his extraordinary career makes him the perfect testimonial. His personal experience is the best proof of the lasting benefits of our method.”

A long-time advocate of Palace Merano’s treatments, Zidane has consistently chosen the Detox protocol, which has become a key part of his wellness routine. Always curious and eager to explore the latest innovations, he often shares valuable insights and feedback. Not surprisingly, he was among the first to experience the Sport Recovery Lab, the newly launched space dedicated to muscle recovery and rehabilitation for athletes, introduced at the season’s reopening in March.

“Over the years, Zidane has generously offered us suggestions and ideas to improve and tailor our method,” Plotegher adds. “Today’s collaboration is the natural evolution of a longstanding relationship — an official recognition of a dialogue and exchange that has already enriched us for years.”

During his stays, Zidane follows a strict wellness routine centered around the Revital Detox® Programme: early mornings are devoted to medical check-ups, consultations with naturopaths and nutritionists, followed by hydro-mud therapy and his favorite — a massage with his trusted therapist, which he considers the highlight of his day. Afternoons are often reserved for relaxation and for enjoying Merano and its scenic surroundings.

For Zidane, Palace Merano is not just about treatments — it’s about a unique, non-replicable method that is highly personalized, and the rare privilege of silence and nature, which allows him to disconnect, refocus, and restore his inner balance.