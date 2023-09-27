Digitrips unveils its big data-powered Hotel ‘Best Price Tracker’ to unlock savings for B2B clients

Digitrips, owner of leading French B2B multi-product travel platforms MisterFly and HResa, announces the launch of its big data-powered Hotel ‘Best Price Tracker’ tool for its B2B clients to benefit from more favourable rates if the price drops between the time of booking and the travel date.

Once a B2B client has reserved a room, the new tool – which is available exclusively to customers of Digitrips’ B2B hotel reservation platforms, MF PRO and Hresa – dynamically tracks the hotel price in real time to monitor for a price drop. If the drop is significant enough, it seamlessly executes a price optimisation and confirms the optimised rate to the B2B client.

The exclusive solution was developed by Digitrips’ software engineers and is fully automated, with no extra work involved for B2B clients.

Digitrips estimates that around 15% of hotel reservations made through its B2B platforms will benefit from the new Best Price Tracker functionality and is expected to generate maximum savings of up to 30% per booking.

Emilie Dumont, CEO of Digitrips, said: “At Digitrips, we’re constantly innovating to empower our B2B customers with solutions that help them unlock untapped revenue opportunities. Our new Best Price Tracker tool is an example of this commitment, enabling travel agencies and tour operators to seize more favourable rates on their accommodation bookings with no extra work.

“With this exciting new functionality, our customers have the flexibility to capitalise on their savings according to their unique business goals. They can either optimise their margins to drive profitability or refund the savings to their travellers to improve loyalty.”

The Hotel ‘Best Price Tracker’ feature has already been activated for all B2B customers. However, they are able to opt out of this functionality should they require to do so for any reason.