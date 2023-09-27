MANDARIN ORIENTAL SAVOY, ZURICH OPENS IN WINTER 2023

Mandarin Oriental Savoy, Zurich will open its doors this winter following a full multi-million-dollar renovation, bringing Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service to the heart of the city.

Founded by Johannes Baur in 1838, this iconic property was Zurich’s first grand hotel. Located on the famous Paradeplatz, the hotel lies just steps away from high-end fashion houses, the historic old town and the charming promenade leading to Lake Zurich. Mandarin Oriental Savoy is destined to become the city’s most desirable address, blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication and exceptional service.



Tasteful design and interiors

Created by respected Paris-based interior designer Tristan Auer, the beautifully curated interiors merge historical details with modern style, using a carefully selected colour palette mirroring the hotel’s surroundings. Meticulously crafted design elements and materials, such as artisan hand-painted silk wallpapers, adorn the rooms and embody a contemporary style that strikingly contrasts with the building’s architecture. Many of the 44 rooms and 36 suites offer balconies, terraces or private rooftops, presenting stunning views of the city’s landmarks and the Swiss Alps. Mandarin Oriental Savoy features some of the city’s largest suites, including a lavish four-bedroom apartment spanning 275sqm, providing an exquisite blend of modern luxury and time-honoured charm.

Exquisite dining

Enjoying the hotel’s enchanting ambience, guests can embark on a culinary adventure and savour global flavours in four captivating dining venues.

Intimate and sophisticated, ORSINI is a fine-dining Italian restaurant led by Consultant Chef Antonio Guida, from the two-Michelin-starred Seta restaurant at Mandarin Oriental, Milan. It showcases authentic Italian culinary traditions with a contemporary international approach using the best, freshest ingredients sourced locally and from Italy. The glamorous, French-inspired Savoy Brasserie & Bar offers all-day dining and signature cocktails. Guests can also unwind in the refined Mandarin Lounge, or enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the new 1838 rooftop bar with a choice of mouth-watering Asian delights.

Celebrations and events

Given its prime location in the city centre, Mandarin Oriental Savoy is the perfect place for special occasions such as weddings, parties, celebrations and corporate functions.

Exclusive settings provide timeless elegance-designed to make any occasion unforgettable. A grand ballroom now restored to its former glory exudes old-world charm with authentic stucco, glistening mirrors and beautiful high ceilings.

Be the First to Stay

To celebrate its grand opening, Mandarin Oriental Savoy has curated a bespoke Be the First to Stay package for its first guests, to enjoy genuine Swiss hospitality. The offer, which guests can book now, includes additional benefits such as full daily breakfast, dining credit of USD100 (USD 150 for Suites) per stay, in-room chocolate tasting by traditional Swiss chocolatier “Sprüngli”, an exclusive visit to the world-renowned art museum “Kunsthaus” Zurich and more.

For more information and reservations, please visit mandarinoriental.com/zurich.