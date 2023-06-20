Aer Lingus exciting new brand campaign now airing across TV screens in the UK

Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, has launched a new brand campaign which is currently airing on UK television screens.

It marks the first TV advert in more than a decade as part of its brand advertising campaign in the UK.

As a modern international airline, and the Irish flag carrier, the heart-warming TV advert looks set to strike a chord with UK TV audiences already familiar with its famous Shamrock tailfin and ever friendly and attentive Cabin Crew.

The exciting communications platform and campaign is entitled, ‘You’re Very Welcome’, with the brand campaign focusing on the North of England, where Aer Lingus UK operates direct transatlantic routes to New York, JFK, Orlando and Barbados in the Caribbean.

Created by creative agency Droga5, the new positioning highlights Aer Lingus as a “human-centric, modern airline that embodies Irish values”.

Its creation follows an extensive brand review and strategy development exercise completed by Dublin based advisory firm Genesis.

ADVERTISEMENT

It complements a comprehensive ATL campaign which will run across broadcast, digital, social and the brand’s owned channels and sponsorship platform, in a major new creative platform for Aer Lingus.

The platform launched in Ireland earlier this year and will also be rolled out to the US market later in 2023. It’s the first brand campaign from the airline in over seven years. Media planning is being handled by the media agency OMD across all markets.

The new tagline ‘You’re Very Welcome’ was revealed for the first time in Ireland earlier this year – a quintessentially Irish greeting that provides comfort the moment it is heard.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said: “This is the start of our new story. Aer Lingus is an iconic Irish brand, and our ambition is to reach new markets in 2023 through the modernisation of our brand and digital platforms.

“We believe that Aer Lingus can be differentiated from other airlines due to our determination to put people first, showcasing Irish values both at home and abroad.

“The personalised care our team is known for, particularly on board, is central to our new brand platform and comes to life in this new ad campaign. Our new brand values will allow us to continue to highlight more human stories of our highly valued customers across all markets globally.”

Jen Speirs, Droga5 Dublin Executive Creative Director, said: “We’ve been working with Aer Lingus for over six years, and this is one of the most exciting projects we’ve undertaken together.

“This new brand platform is a real opportunity to double-down on what makes Aer Lingus different from every other airline in the world; they’re simply a more human airline.

“They see their passengers as people and use instincts and intuition when it comes to caring for them. That’s why when it came to launch the platform, we wanted to tell a story that showed that one-of-a-kind care.

“It feels uniquely Irish, progressive and utterly, utterly empathetic. All the things that we look for when we fly, and we’re excited to keep building on this idea.”

The up-lifting new advert takes place on an Aer Lingus Airbus A330, which operates many of the airline’s transatlantic routes, and depicts the ways in which the airline goes the extra mile.

Shining a light on the many ways the airline goes above and beyond what’s expected, the first heart-warming story depicted is about a caring and patient young girl and her family, and the small but intuitive ways the Aer Lingus Cabin Crew take care of her.

Launched in Ireland in January this year, the new brand positioning is being rolled out across the airline’s entire brand ecosystem, from new routes, sponsorships and more.

For more information, and to watch the new advertisement, please visit aerlingus.com.

To watch the new advert, click on the following link https://www.aerlingus.com/about-us/aer-lingus-news/new-brand-ad/