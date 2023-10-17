Destinology Launches Million Pound Holiday

Destinology, the award-winning luxury tour operator to the stars and Premier League, has today launched one of the World’s most expensive family holidays - an astounding three-month long once-in-a-lifetime trip to Africa, India, Asia, Australia and Dubai, costing a million pounds for a family of four.

The meticulously curated itinerary beautifully blends off the beaten track wildlife and wilderness excursions with explorations of some of the most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities in the world, with every detail taken care of. Accommodation throughout has been specifically selected to include only the finest hotels in the most desired city locations, exclusive wilderness lodges, beautiful rainforest cabins and luxury glamping. All air travel is Business Class or by private helicopter charter.

The tailor-made holiday experts at Destinology were tasked with sharing their suggestions on the most sought-after and highly rated experiences around the world and have combined them into one remarkable holiday visiting 10 different countries.

Ryan Johnston, Managing Director of Destinology: “We asked our experts, if money was no object, what would our clients like to do and what does their dream holiday look like? After thoughtful consideration, we have imagined this exclusive once-in-a-lifetime holiday. The whole team is very passionate about this itinerary and has worked hard to perfect every single element, to offer high-level accommodation alongside remote expeditions that all offer out-of-this-world experiences: From gorilla trekking and wild safaris in Africa, to ancient temples and elephant encounters in Asia and enchanting Uluru outback adventures followed by snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef in Australia – these core family memories are worth every penny”.

The tremendous trip starts in Kigali, Rwanda, including three nights in a Forest Villa in Volcanoes National Park with a gorilla trekking excursion. Guests are then transferred by private charter helicopter to Akagera National Park for a spectacular safari experience. Sunset Champagne cruises, helicopter tours, a stay at Gorah Elephant Camp, leisurely explorations of the Cape Winelands and Treetop villas await in South Africa, before travelling to the paradise island of Mauritius for nine nights at the One&Only Le Saint Géran.

The holiday then moves on to the tropical Seychelles archipelago, in the heart of the Indian Ocean, for an eight-night stay in a private villa at the secluded Six Senses Zil Pasyon. 12-nights in India is next with ample time to explore the heritage, glitz and glamour of Mumbai, a private culinary walking tour of New Delhi, a visit to Agra – home to the Taj Mahal and the 16th century forts, followed by an exploration of Jaipur, famed for its spice markets and Rajput architecture.

Thailand follows with a four-night stay at the Shangri-La hotel in Bangkok and a private Grand Palace tour. There is a two-night stay in Elephant Hills in a lake view villa, making magical memories as your family interacts with Asia’s largest animal before heading off on an exciting jungle trek and canoe excursions. Escaping the jungle, seven nights in the tranquil, low-key ambiance of Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas follows on the idyllic island of Khao Lak.

In Singapore, guests will spend a few days exploring the immaculate streets and tasty street food and can enjoy a private City and Bay of Gardens Tour before retiring to a Premier Harbour View Room at the Swissotel The Stamford. Leaving the city, guests will travel to the enchanting heart of Bali, Ubud, adventures await in the lush oasis including a Monkey Forest and Tegalalang Rice Terraces, plus a full day tour of Bali’s lakes and temples. Seven nights at the refreshing Alila Seminyak follow, decompressing on the pristine beaches and making the most of the state-of-the-art spa facilities.

Iconic Australian bucket-list sites await, including Sydney Harbour Bridge, hiking and wildlife in the Blue Mountains, Ayers Rock cultural experiences and sunrise hikes, exploration of the world’s oldest rainforest at Daintree, and an eco-snorkeling adventure at the Great Barrier Reef.

This holiday of a lifetime ends with seven nights in Dubai, the ‘City of Gold’ located between the mighty deserts of Arabia and the pristine blue waters of the Persian Gulf.

View the full itinerary here.

For further information and to book visit www.destinology.co.uk