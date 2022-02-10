The Dubai Edition joins luxury Middle East market

Edition Hotels has launched in Downtown Dubai, a short distance from the retail flagships, commercial district and flourishing art, design and culture hubs that make up the city.

The Dubai Edition is the latest property in the Middle East from the brand following a launch in Abu Dhabi.

The hotel, with its own unique and original identity, embodies its sense of place at the centre of a thriving international gateway city that is steered by pioneering spirit and innovation while anchored in its rich culture.

From the outside, the Dubai Edition stands tall within the Downtown district surrounded by world-famous attractions and landmarks.

The green-filled entrance to the hotel is populated with bold terracotta pots transporting guests from the hustle and bustle to an oasis of calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clever landscaping continues throughout the hotel into the lobby, outdoor spaces and terraces, shaping intimate venues complete with lights beautifully woven through the gardens to create a playful dance at night.

The cohesive design language flows seamlessly throughout the hotel and continues into the 275 guestrooms, including 41 suites and penthouse.

This simplicity in design immediately brings attention to minute details such as the matching of veins in the natural stone and wood.

The palette is minimal yet warm, with a journey of slightly different hues and colours.

The light oak wood and stone accents flow from one room to the other and evoke a feeling of tranquil luxury.

The monochromatic colour scheme and contemporary minimalism make each room feel fresh and light and is complemented by the elegant lines of the furniture, textured upholstery and wooden-lined walls.

Floor to ceiling windows provide abundant light and lead onto large glass balconies with spectacular views over the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Artwork by Carole Benitah adorns the walls depicting a young girl dancing in the Dubai fountains.