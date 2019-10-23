Bureau takes up global sales role with Etihad

Etihad Aviation Group has announced the appointment of Duncan Bureau to the role of senior vice president global sales and distribution.

In his new job, he will report directly into the group’s chief commercial officer, Robin Kamark.

The role will be instrumental in driving the group’s commercial strategy globally.

Bureau, a well-known and respected figure in the aviation industry, joins the airline with more than 25 years’ experience and most recently held the position of president at Air Canada Rouge, the low-cost subsidiary of Air Canada.

Prior to this, he was Vice president global sales at Air Canada between 2014 and 2018, with responsibility for generating revenue from all points of sale, and worldwide sales distribution strategies.

Bureau also spent ten years at Canadian carrier, WestJet, rising to vice president sales and airline partnerships, and two years in Kuala Lumpur as senior vice president global sales and distribution at Malaysia Airlines.

He will assume his new position immediately, based at Etihad’s global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.