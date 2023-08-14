Korean Air enhances “Cash and Miles” program to offer more flexibility

Korean Air has enhanced its “Cash and Miles” program to allow customers to redeem more miles when purchasing tickets. From August 10, the maximum amount of redeemable miles for a Cash and Miles ticket has increased from 20% to 30%.

Cash and Miles is an option that allows its SKYPASS members to pay for tickets using a combination of cash and award miles, and is available for all departure dates and booking classes. Korean Air introduced the Cash and Miles program in 2021 to provide more opportunities for customers to redeem their miles.

Customers may redeem from 500 miles up to 30% of the fare (excluding taxes and fuel surcharges) with miles when purchasing tickets through the airline’s website or mobile app. The remaining 70% may be paid in Korean won or US dollars. Redemption restrictions may apply to multi-segment itineraries and codeshare flights, and redemption rates will vary based on seasonal supply and demand.

The airline also offers special discount rates for award tickets on select international routes when purchased through the airline’s website or mobile app. Routes and departure dates for these special discount rates are selected every quarter and will be available in English on the airline’s website and mobile app from this October.

Korean Air is making more award seats available, and the number of award tickets issued in the first half of this year has exceeded the total number of award tickets for the full year of 2022. Mileage redeemed for award tickets in the first half of the year was 1.5 times the amount during the same period in 2019. The airline vows to provide more convenient and valuable benefits for its frequent fliers.