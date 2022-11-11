Ryanair signs new Amadeus distribution deal

Ryanair and Amadeus have announced a new distribution partnership.

The deal is designed to further expand access to Ryanair’s offering to Amadeus’ industry-leading customer base.

Operating 3,000 daily flights to 225 destinations across 36 countries, Ryanair is leading aviation’s post COVID-19 traffic recovery carrying 115 per cent of its pre-pandemic traffic.

With businesses throughout Europe facing growing economic and inflationary pressures, Ryanair is delivering market-leading connections, frequencies, punctuality and fares in Europe, which can now be booked through the Amadeus Travel Platform from the end of 2022.

Jose-Luis Aragon, regional vice president, air distribution, Europe, Amadeus said: “We are very happy that Ryanair has chosen to capitalize on Amadeus’ technology to support its distribution strategy.

“This partnership illustrates the value of our platform for low-cost carriers, offering the airline access to the widest network of travel sellers worldwide and the technology to help them get the most out of the indirect channel.

“This partnership is another example of our commitment to delivering the broadest and most relevant travel content from any technology source to our travel sellers, with smooth and seamless integration into their everyday tools and processes.”

The partnership supports Ryanair’s vision to grow its visibility and reach to Amadeus customers, particularly for business travel.

The seamless integration with Amadeus’ booking flows and processes will grant customers high operational efficiency in searching, booking and servicing content from Ryanair, as well as being able to offer a broader choice of travel options to cost-conscious travellers.

Ryanair spokesperson, Dara Brady, said: “We are pleased to announce this partnership with Amadeus.

“We look forward to working with Amadeus and its efficient distribution solution and industry-leading network over the coming years.”