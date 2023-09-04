Delta to launch new service between Haneda to Honolulu

Delta will launch a nonstop daily service between Tokyo International Airport and Honolulu International Airport on Oct. 28, 2023. The Haneda-Honolulu nonstop service will begin Oct. 29, 2023. This is the first time Delta has offered a service between Haneda and Honolulu after all Tokyo operations were moved from Narita Airport to Haneda in March 2020, the start of which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Delta’s Haneda-Honolulu flight will operate on a Boeing 767-300ER, offering Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin options.

Delta One customers can stretch out in a full flat-bed seat and enjoy premium amenities like artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, additional beverage options before take-off, chef-curated meals and decadent desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Meanwhile, customers flying in Delta Premium Select will have more space to relax in a wider seat with a deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest, along with an elevated dining experience, premium hand-crafted amenities and dedicated service touchpoints to further elevate their journey.

Customers in every cabin enjoy seat-back screens featuring hours of complimentary premium entertainment via Delta Studio, in-seat power, high-speed Wi-Fi available for purchase (to be for free by the end of 2024) and free mobile messaging. Delta partners with renowned Chef Norio Ueno to create the Japanese menu served in all cabins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligible customers have access to the Delta Sky Club at both Haneda and Honolulu airports.

“As travel demand gradually recovers in Japan, we decided to add the new Honolulu service to our HND network,” said Victor Osumi, Delta’s Managing Director and President – Japan. “Our commitment to both markets remains strong. Customers will enjoy more options and destinations from Haneda, with Delta’s unparalleled premium experience on the ground and in the air.”

Delta has contributed $250,000 to the American Red Cross and immediately delivered supplies to Hawaii to support those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

The American Red Cross is Delta’s longest-standing non-profit partner, and the partnership has allowed the airline, its customers and its employees to help people in need since 1941. Delta has been the largest corporate blood drive sponsor with the American Red Cross for the past six years.