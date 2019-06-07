Delta Air Lines to bring premium offering to UK

Delta Air Lines is bringing brand new cabins to UK skies in November with the launch of its new business class seat, offering more comfort and privacy.

At the same time, the Atlanta, Georgia-based carrier will introduce its international premium economy cabin, Delta Premium Select.

The new cabins will be fitted on the Boeing 767-400 fleet and bring all four branded seat products – Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin – to this aircraft, and the UK, for the first time.

The aircraft have been scheduled to fly from London Heathrow to Atlanta from November 13th, 2019, New York-JFK from November 17th, 2019 and Boston starting on November 21st.

By summer 2020, Heathrow services to Detroit, Minneapolis and Portland will also feature these cabins.

“The new Delta One seat takes inspiration from our Delta One suite to offer added privacy and comfort for our premium customers,” said Corneel Koster, Delta senior vice president Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new seats are based on our latest design and provide customers with new levels of choice, comfort and space in both Delta One and our brand-new Delta Premium Select cabin.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy these redesigned cabins, which form part of our award-winning on-board offering.”

Delta is investing millions of pounds in its widebody long-haul fleet to give customers greater choice when they travel.

The 767-400 refit follows the introduction of the Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select on its Airbus A330-900neo, Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Furthermore, the aircraft will also be fitted with Delta’s own in-flight entertainment system created by Delta Flight Products.

The system combines wireless technology with state-of-the-art tablet displays fixed mounted into the back of the seat.

The system debuted Delta’s A220 fleet and is also rolling out on the new A330-900neo fleet before coming to the Boeing 767-400 aircraft as part of the interior refit.