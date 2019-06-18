Dubai Tourism to offer individual hotel emission analysis reports

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing has announced it will provide Dubai hotels with an individual hotel emission analysis report.

The information will offer an overview of each establishment’s emission performance in comparison to its peers using results from the carbon calculator software.

Providing hotels with recommendations for improvement , the analysis report has been launched in line with the United Arab Emirates’ national agenda to promote sustainable growth.

In 2017, Dubai Sustainable Tourism, an initiative under Dubai Tourism, launched the carbon calculator software, a tool developed to measure the carbon footprint of Dubai’s hospitality sector.

The emirate’s hotel establishments - including those on the Palm Jumeirah - were mandated to record and submit their emission sources, across electricity, district cooling, water and waste, allowing the findings to be collated for valuable industry insight.

Since 2016, Dubai Sustainable Tourism has implemented several greenhouse gas reduction programmes as well as several initiatives to support the sector in its energy efficiency performance.

In addition to identifying an industry benchmark across all hotel classifications, the hotel emission analysis report will provide an overview of each hotel’s emission performance aimed at further encouraging the implementation of sustainable practices across their operations.

Yousuf Lootah, executive director, tourism development and investments, Dubai Tourism, commented: “The hotel emission analysis report has been developed as a targeted manual to guide hotels on the sustainability performance of their properties.

“Furthermore, it will provide a cohesive understanding of where they stand comparatively amongst their industry peers on an annual basis, identifying where improvements can be made to facilitate further resource management, in turn reducing the industry’s collective carbon footprint.

“As the emirate continues to focus on strengthening the sustainability of the tourism sector with the goal of cementing the city’s position as a leading sustainable destination globally, it is important that the industry remains diligent in the implementation of such measures to preserve the environment for future generations.”