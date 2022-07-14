Delta Air Lines announces June quarter 2022 profit

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday reported financial results for the June quarter 2022 and provided its outlook for the September quarter 2022. Highlights of the June quarter 2022 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, can be found below.

“I would like to thank our entire team for their outstanding work during a challenging operating environment for the industry as we work to restore our best-in-class reliability. Their performance coupled with strong demand drove nearly $2 billion of free cash flow as well as profitability in the first half of the year, and we are accruing profit sharing, marking a great milestone for our people,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “For the September quarter, we expect an adjusted operating margin of 11 to 13 percent, supporting our outlook for meaningful full year profitability.”

JUNE QUARTER 2022 GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

Operating revenue of $13.8 billion

Operating income of $1.5 billion with operating margin of 11%

Earnings per share of $1.15

Operating cash flow of $2.5 billion

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $24.8 billion

JUNE QUARTER 2022 ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Operating revenue of $12.3 billion, 99% recovered versus June quarter 2019 on 82% capacity restoration

Operating income of $1.4 billion with operating margin of 11.7%, the first quarter of double-digit margin since 2019

Earnings per share of $1.44

Free cash flow of $1.6 billion after investing $864 million into the business

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $1.0 billion

$13.6 billion in liquidity* andadjusted net debt of $19.6 billion

Delta Air Lines is nominated as North America’s Leading Airline 2022, North America’s Leading Airline Brand 2022 by World Travel Awards.

