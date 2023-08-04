Delphine Cravotto flies in from Paris to become Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel manager

Dubai’s landmark hotel Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has announced it has a new hotel manager. Delphine Cravotto takes on the role, leaving the hotel scene in Paris for the first time in 19 years.

Cravotto is now responsible for managing all aspects of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah operations.

Speaking about her role of hotel manager and duty to help run one of the world’s best-known hotels, she said: “I am honoured to join the team at this distinguished hotel that captivates the world, especially at such an exciting time for the brand. My focus will be on continuing to elevate the guest experience at this legendary property, curate new brand experiences, and further bring to life its ethos of exceptional luxury.”

Prior to joining Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Cravotto spent much of her career working at Paris’ Park Hyatt Vendôme, a hotel which holds the prestigious “Palace Label”. Starting out in conferences and events, her leadership skills and commercial intuition soon saw her progress into operational roles, from duty manager through to director of rooms, then as hotel manager all within the same property.

Elsewhere in the French capital, she has been director of operations at Hotel du Louvre and GM of Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower.

She will report to Jumeirah’s Giovanni Beretta, Burj Al Arab’s new vice president and general manager.

Beretta said: “Delphine possesses excellent business acumen and has extensive experience in delivering flawless guest experiences. Equally, she is an enthusiastic, hands-on team player who channels our pioneering spirit and excels at coaching others to grow and develop.

“We believe that her results-driven approach and genuine passion for the industry will be a real asset to Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and will support us in our mission to ensure this iconic property continues to deliver a unique experience and level of service, matched by no other.”

Source: Hotelier Middle east