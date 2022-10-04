David Blaine, premiered his first-ever residency, exclusively at the Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas

On September 30, magician, extreme illusionist, and stunt artist, David Blaine, premiered his first-ever residency, DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, exclusively at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Blaine continued to push the limits, mesmerizing audience members with never-before-seen magic, awe-inspiring illusions, and death-defying stunts in the newest theatre on the Las Vegas Strip.

Blaine takes IN SPADES to new heights as he welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the Theatre followed by a jaw-dropping jump from the height of an 8-story building into cardboard boxes stacked 6-feet tall in the front orchestra. Throughout the one-of-a-kind production, Blaine utilized the unique, state-of-the-art features of the Resorts World Theatre incorporating large-scale installations. The highly anticipated residency left audience members asking how and wanting more, as the legendary artist put on a performance unlike anything the Las Vegas Strip has ever seen.

An eclectic, star-studded crowd attended the premiere including Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Lars Ulrich, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Logan Paul, JR, Guy Oseary, Alex Honnold, Rob Lowe, Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Steve Wozniak, Brian Grazer, Darren Aronofsky, Philippe Petit, Sergey Brin and more.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the magician is adding six new 2023 show dates to DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES, going on sale to the public beginning Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. PT. The new dates are:

January 2023: 6, 7, 27, 28

March 2023: 10, 11

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, October 6 at 10 p.m. PT.

Previously announced 2022 DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES show dates on sale now include:

October 2022: 28, 29

December 2022: 16, 17

Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for upcoming shows are available at axs.com/davidblaineinvegas and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.