Aeroitalia expands Navitaire technology partnership

Aeroitalia is extending its collaboration with Navitaire, an Amadeus company, with plans to deploy a suite of advanced solutions aimed at simplifying operations and enhancing customer experience.

Central to this initiative is the continued use of New Skies, a modern reservation and retail platform built for low-cost and hybrid carriers.

Unlike traditional systems, it uses a single-order architecture that manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer journey.

This will enable Aeroitalia to deliver faster, more flexible retailing with personalised promotions and dynamic offers, while also supporting seamless check-in, real-time disruption management, and omnichannel distribution.

Its cloud-native design ensures scalability and efficiency, and tools like AppCenter improve agent speed and usability.

The airline also plans to adopt Navitaire’s pricing solution to optimise fares and ancillaries in real-time, and Navitaire Loyalty to build flexible, data-driven programs that reward frequent travellers.

SkyLedger, an integrated revenue accounting system, is expected to provide near real-time financial visibility and auditability.

Navitaire Dynamic Pricing will support new tactics and strategies to drive revenue for airfares and ancillaries with flexibility, data, and performance, while Navitaire Loyalty will help Aeroitalia build, manage, and grow customer engagement through flexible, data-driven programs that reward repeat travel.

Gaetano Intrieri, chief executive, Aeroitalia, said: “Designed with hybrid carriers like ours in mind, New Skies empowers Aeroitalia to innovate on our own terms, offering unmatched flexibility, scalability and ancillary revenue potential.”

Launched in 2022, Aeroitalia operates a fleet of 15 aircraft on routes across Italy and Europe. The carrier is expanding; for example, it plans to add services to Ibiza, with flights from both Milan and Rome, in the third quarter of 2025.