Cunard pushes relaunch back to spring next year

Cunard has bitten the bullet and pushed the date of a potential relaunch of operations well into next year.

Following the most recent of a series in incremental delays, the cruise line had expected to return to the seas in November.

However, no sailings are now expected until at least March next year.

Pointing to UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office guidance and the complexity of operating world voyages, Cunard said its ship Queen Elizabeth would now sail again on March 25th.

This would be followed by a return for Queen Mary 2 on April 18th, and Queen Victoria on May 16th.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “We are so sorry to all those guests who were due to sail on any of the cancelled voyages and for the disappointment this news will cause.

“After very careful consideration and reviewing the latest guidance, we simply do not feel it would be sensible to start sailing again with our current schedule, so we have reviewed future itineraries.”

In addition, Queen Elizabeth has returned to the UK and will operate a curtailed schedule next year.

All trips to Australia, Japan and Alaska planned before December 13th, 2021, will be cancelled.

“These voyages will be replaced with a programme of shorter duration European holidays ranging from three to 14-nights, departing from Southampton,” said Palethorpe.

“These will start at the end of March, with a series of scenic voyages around the coast of Cornwall, the west coast of Ireland and the Scottish Isles.

“There will also be short breaks to Amsterdam which will include an overnight in the city, as well as voyages to northern and southern European destinations including Norway and the Iberian coast, with several of these itineraries featuring overnight city stays.”

All new itineraries on board Queen Elizabeth will be available to book from September 29th.