MMGY Hills Balfour takes South Africa contract in UK & Ireland

South African Tourism (SAT), the national tourism agency, has appointed MMGY Hills Balfour as its new PR agency for the UK & Ireland.

Following a competitive pitch process, the company was awarded the three-year contract from this month.

The agency will implement a creative PR strategy for South Africa focused on compelling storytelling, profiling the people of South Africa, and implementing innovative campaigns that align with the global brand communications strategy from South Africa.

A total of 440,000 British travellers visited South Africa in 2019, making it the number one international market outside of continental Africa.

South Africa has long been a favourite for travellers from the UK and Irish markets and boasts the most UNESCO World Heritage sites in Africa.

Kgomotso Ramothea, acting hub head, South African Tourism, said: “We are excited to work with MMGY Hills Balfour to promote South Africa in the UK and Irish markets.

“As we welcome back international visitors, we are confident that our partnership will help further develop South Africa’s reputation as a fantastic holiday destination.”