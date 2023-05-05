Cunard appoints Katie McAlister as president

Cunard has announced the appointment of Katie McAlister as president.

Katie will join Southampton-based Cunard in August after a 20-year career with TUI where she is currently chief marketing officer, UK & Ireland.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell said: “We are delighted to have someone of Katie’s calibre join Cunard at this vital time of expansion.

“Her commercial and operational experience as well as digital transformation expertise and strategic oversight will build on the current team’s exceptional work to ensure that Cunard’s brand and growth opportunities are maximized as we look forward to the introduction of Queen Anne next year.”

McAlister said “This was an unrivalled opportunity to join an iconic travel company at a key point in its history. I am so looking forward to joining the team as it widens its appeal and expands its guest base whilst retaining its renowned luxury, signature touches.”

Katie started at TUI in 1998 and has held roles across most parts of the organisation, including overseas delivery, commercial, digital and marketing. Most recently as chief marketing officer, she is a member of the UK & Ireland board and leads sales channels and marketing in the UK & Ireland for TUI, First Choice and Marella Cruises, alongside a global responsibility for the TUI brand and digital marketing.

