Countdown is on to Future Hospitality Summit

With just a week to go before the much-anticipated Future Hospitality Summit debuts in Dubai, the Middle East and Africa’s hotel, travel and tourism industry is gearing up for strong debate, exclusive announcements, unrivalled networking and superb experiences at the region’s most prestigious hospitality investment event.

Kicking off on Monday, 19 September, FHS brings together almost 950 hospitality investment decision makers for three days of discussions, initiatives and exciting industry announcements, as well as a host of networking events, sports and fitness sessions, and opportunities to visit some of Dubai’s newest attractions.

Hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts and co-organised by The Bench and MEED, FHS unites the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) to address key topics and set the industry’s future agenda – all under the theme of Lead the Change.

“With just a few days left until the hospitality fraternity descends on Dubai, we’re delighted to share some of the highlights, key events and attractions on offer at FHS,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench.

“With its action-packed agenda, great networking events, educational outings and everything in between, FHS will deliver ground-breaking ideas, hot debate and so much more. While business is of course the main order of the day, we’ve put together a range of fun events, including sports tournaments and offsite visits, for an all-round educational, balanced and enjoyable experience. We look forward to welcoming the hospitality world to Madinat Jumeirah for the region’s flagship hospitality investment forum.”



On the agenda

The carefully-crafted FHS programme features topflight presentations from 185 speakers – including government leaders, hotel investors, owners, developers and industry experts – who will address technology, talent, investment, innovation, the continued post-pandemic recovery and more across 40 sessions.

On the menu on day one is GRIF, with leading industry members taking centre stage to debate the hottest topics affecting the region’s food and beverage industry. Days two and three focus on hotel, resorts and tourism, addressing pressing industry topics including sustainability, innovation, investment trends, economic issues, procurement and staff recruitment and retention.

New ways to network

FHS 2022 in Dubai provides eight unmissable networking sessions, including the opening reception at 6.30 pm on Monday hosted bu Jumeirah. Taking place at Mina A’Salam, the event will showcase the best in Arabian hospitality from Jumeirah’s award-winning chefs.

Plus, delegates can take their FHS experience to new heights and discover the best in high end hospitality at Emaar’s networking reception at the Address Fountain Views, a trilogy of luxury skyscrapers, at the heart of Downtown Dubai. The event gets under way at 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

For the full range of networking events and opportunities, check out the FHS website.

****

Special events – from start-ups to sustainability

Under the theme of Lead the Change, FHS Dubai is home to an array of special events that map out the future of the region’s hospitality sector.

4.30pm Monday: Don’t miss the finals of the 2022 Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, a global competition for students to turn their ideas for innovation and sustainability into a reality, taking on the summit main stage.

4pm Tuesday: Hospitality industry experts have the chance to address the FHS audience at a special Open Mic session, with five minutes to showcase how they are Leading the Change when it comes to innovation, sustainable practices and personal growth.

9.30am Wednesday: FHS is the springboard for new businesses, with the Start-Up Den, where start-ups built on innovative and sustainable business models can pitch their ideas to a senior panel of judges and investors.

1.15pm Wednesday: Top players in the hospitality industry will be acknowledged during the Lead the Change Winner Presentation and FHS Award Ceremony, taking place on the main stage, where the winners of the Leadership Award, Lifetime Award for Services to the Industry and the Be The Change Award will be announced.

Warm up for FHS with sports and fitness programmes

Get ready for three days of FHS action by signing up for a range of sports and wellness event.

7am Monday: Tee off the event with 18 holes at the FHS HAMA Golf Tournament, taking place at the world-class Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, or have a smashing time at the FHS Tennis Tournament at the stunning courts of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

7am Wednesday: Join us at J Club, Madinat Jumeirah, for a group workout class for all levels of fitness, or stretch out your FHS experience with a beach yoga session on the serene sands of Jumeirah Al Qasr.

****

Discover the best of Dubai with FHS site tours

Get out and about this FHS and discover the future of hospitality, tourism and sustainability with a range of specially-designed site visits to some of Dubai’s most famous attractions – and best kept secrets.

10am, Monday: Take a trip to Bustanica, the world’s largest vertical farm, and find out how Dubai is reducing its reliance on food imports by creating a year-round growing environment for leafy greens. The 31,000 square metre facility is set to yield the equivalent of farmland twice the size of Dubai International Airport.

11.15am Monday: Catch a spot at Fish Farm LLC, which focuses on marine fish breeding and hatchery to support the local aquaculture industry and reduce dependency on foreign imported fish. Established in 2013, Fish Farm has three facilities in the UAE, and reached production capacity of two million kg this year.

4pm Monday: Visit Dubai’s latest engineering marvel, the Museum of the Future, which straddles the past and the future at what has been described as the most beautiful building in the world.

5pm, Monday: Come out of your shell and visit the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project at the world-famous Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Al Naseem. The only scheme of its kind in the region, the initiative has seen the release of 2,050 sea turtles back into Dubai’s waters since its launch in 2004.

For full details and to register for any event at FHS Dubai visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com.