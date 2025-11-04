Corendon Airlines to continue its growth course in 2026

The leisure airline Corendon Airlines has set the course for further growth in its twentieth year of operation. Passengers, and travel agency and tour operator partners, can therefore look forward to larger capacities in 2026. This will be particularly evident in the summer season April to October 2026, when capacity from UK will increase by 9% compared to 2025, with more balanced timetables and higher weekly frequencies on core leisure routes providing travellers and trade partners with greater choice and schedule reliability.

During the summer season there will be daily flights to Antalya from Stansted and multiple weekly flights from Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle. There will also be a 20% increase in Corendon Airlines flights to Heraklion, Crete, from the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

The additional capacity is reflected in the destinations served. While Turkey will see single-digit percentage growth, flights to Greece will be the main growth driver, with Heraklion seeing a 26% increase from UK. The main network focus in the UK is primarily frequency increases and improved day-of-week patterns on selected routes, rather than headline seat expansion.

Corendon Airlines has extended its reservation system to be able to make bookings 700 days ahead which means routes can be opened earlier and bookings made sooner.

Matthew Carpenter, Corendon Airlines UK Country Manager commented: “We anticipate finishing 2025 with a growth increase of 6% in load factor across our UK flights and a healthy average fare increase, achieved by a combination of optimized schedule improvements and stronger partner alignments.”

Carpenter continues: “For 2026 we’re doubling down on the routes that have performed well for us – for example, we’ve had two flights a week to Antalya from Stansted and this will be increasing to five flights a week in the shoulder seasons and daily flights in peak season. We’re going to continue our planned market growth strategy in the UK, strengthening relationships with travel agents and building incentives for them. We’re also going to focus our B2C marketing around the regional airports we operate from and work to increase awareness of the Corendon name in the UK.”