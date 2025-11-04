Hu to succeed Krips as corporate strategy lead at Amadeus

Amadeus has announced the appointment of Rongrong (Vvivi) Hu as global head and senior vice president of corporate strategy.

She will step into the role on January 1st, succeeding the retiring Wolfgang Krips who joined Amadeus in 2013.

Hu brings extensive experience in strategy, planning and innovation roles to Amadeus, across multiple geographies around the world, with a varied and broad career to date.

Her experience includes a number of roles at multi-national United States e-commerce firm eBay, driving growth both organically and inorganically, including chief strategy officer for Greater China where she was in charge of strategy, marketing product and analytics functions.

Since leaving eBay, Rongrong Hu has focused on applying her expertise through several board roles.

She serves as a non-executive director and member of the nomination & compensation committee for DocMorris, a Swiss-listed online pharmacy and healthcare ecosystem business.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fluent speaker of English, Mandarin Chinese and German, Hu holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and is a graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China with degrees in telecommunications engineering and international economics and trading.

“We are delighted to welcome Rongrong Hu to Amadeus at such a pivotal moment for our organisation.

“Her outstanding expertise in investment management, business model development, and corporate governance will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our leadership and drive innovation across the business,” said Luis Maroto, president and chief executive, Amadeus

Hu will report directly to Maroto and will also take a position on the executive committee.

“It is an exciting time to join Amadeus which is a proven leader driving the transformation of the travel industry.

“My career, which spans continents and diverse roles, has afforded me a unique inside‑out perspective in the technology sector.

“I am passionate about how technology empowers human life and drives growth through focused, strategic innovation.

“I look forward to joining the team and contributing to our shared vision for the future,” said Rongrong Hu, incoming senior vice president, corporate strategy, Amadeus.