India’s Time Has Come for River Cruising: Antara Cruises Wins Three Gold Magellan Awards

India’s majestic rivers are taking their rightful place on the global travel map, as Antara Cruises wins three Gold Magellan Awards, recognizing India as the world’s fastest-growing river cruise destination in the world.

Flowing through one of the oldest living civilizations on Earth, India’s waterways reveal a landscape where spirituality, art, and daily life are inextricably linked. From the sacred Ganges to the lush Odisha delta, Antara’s journeys immerse travelers in India’s living heritage—ancient temples mirrored in the water, master artisans preserving centuries-old crafts, and vibrant riverbank communities that embody the timeless rhythm of life.

“These awards are a proud moment not only for Antara, but for India,” said Raj Singh, Founder & Chairman of Antara Cruises. “They affirm that India’s time for river cruising has truly arrived. No journey to India is complete without experiencing her rivers—where history, craftsmanship, and devotion flow together.”

For travelers who have explored the Nile, Danube, or Mekong, Antara opens the next great frontier of river cruising—inviting the world to voyage through the heart of India, discovering a destination as profound, colorful, and soulful as its rivers themselves.

Rooted in indigenous luxury, regeneration, and authenticity, Antara Cruises for 25 years has pioneered India as a world class river cruise destination & redefined the ultimate Indian experience through immersive journeys along the rivers.

