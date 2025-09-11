Contour Airlines Expands Caribbean Network

Contour Airlines is proud to announce the launch of new nonstop service connecting Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico with Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St. Maarten. Service will begin on November 14, 2025, providing travelers with a convenient and comfortable way to fly between two of the Caribbean’s most vibrant destinations.

Flights will be operated with Contour’s fleet of 30-seat regional jet aircraft, offering passengers extra legroom, complimentary snacks, and inflight service.

“We are excited to expand our Caribbean network with this new route between San Juan and St. Maarten,” said Ben Munson, President of Contour Airlines. “This service will provide a vital link between two important destinations, offering more travel options for leisure and business travelers alike, while strengthening regional connectivity.”

May-Ling Chun, St. Maarten’s Director of Tourism, said, “We are delighted to see the return of this important air link through our collaboration with Contour Airlines and Princess Juliana International Airport. This route is more than just a connection—it is a bridge that strengthens our economies, deepens cultural ties, and fuels regional tourism. As we continue positioning St. Maarten as a leading Caribbean hub, partnerships like this are essential to achieving sustainable growth, expanding accessibility, and creating enriched travel experiences for all.”

Michael Cleaver, CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), added, “At Princess Juliana International Airport, we like to say all great Caribbean journeys begin on our runway, and now, thanks to this renewed San Juan connection, even more will. While our growth strategy includes expanding into South America, strengthening our regional network is equally important. This route isn’t just about schedules and seats—it’s about connecting people, businesses, and opportunities. Together with our partners, this service represents another key step toward building a more connected future for St. Maarten and the wider region.”

For further details, please visit www.contourairlines.com. For customer inquiries or travel assistance, kindly contact us at (888) 332-6686.