Oceania Cruises® Enhances Voyage Inclusions For All Guests

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, has enhanced its guest experience even further with a new choice of amenities under its “Your World Included” program.

On bookings made on or after September 17, 2025, guests will have the opportunity to choose one of two additional amenities: a generous shore excursion credit or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner restaurant hours. This is in addition to its current suite of always included onboard amenities such as free specialty dining, unlimited WiFi and shipboard gratuities.

For guests looking to experience each destination just as they wish, they can choose a generous shore excursion credit of up to $600 per guest, depending on the length of the voyage. This credit can be applied toward any of its more than 8,000 small-group immersive tours in global destinations ranging from the wilds of Alaska, to jet-set European islands, to iconic Asian cities.

The choice of complimentary wine and beer by the glass is perfect for guests who like to sip and savor. Dozens of choices, such as sparkling wine; red, white or rosé wine; or a selection of international beers and more, are available to guests during lunch and dinner hours.

“This is not another passing promotion; it’s a brand promise and reinforces the incredible value of the Oceania Cruises experience, giving our guests the luxury of even more choice,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shore excursion credit, or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner hours, enhances the line’s impressive array of Your World Included amenities for all guests on all Oceania Cruises voyages. These include:

Gourmet specialty restaurants

In-suite and in-stateroom dining

Sodas, specialty coffees and teas

Still and sparkling Vero Water®

Unlimited Starlink WiFi

Group fitness classes

Juices, smoothies and gourmet ice cream

Laundry services

Shipboard gratuities

Beyond these always included amenities, anyone who books a sailing with Oceania Cruises can be assured the best overall value of their vacation thanks to the line’s Best Value Guarantee. This ensures that no matter when guests book their cruise, they will receive the best overall value for the voyage. Should another promotion be made available for the voyage and the category booked before the cruise departure, the new promotion can be applied to the booking. This secures the best value and gives the confidence to book early to secure the perfect stateroom on the ideal itinerary.

The enhanced Your World Included amenities are applicable across all sailings in all categories beginning with new bookings made on or after September 17, 2025.