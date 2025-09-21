Dover Marina Hotel & Spa Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

After nearly 200 years as a cherished coastal landmark, the Grade II listed Dover Marina Hotel & Spa is entering a bold new chapter as part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Following a multi-million-pound restoration, the hotel unveils an inspired blend of Regency-era elegance and contemporary comforts, offering guests a unique experience on the edge of the English Channel.

Overlooking the world-famous White Cliffs of Dover, the hotel’s meticulous refurbishment has revived its architectural grandeur while introducing refined interiors that reflect a Britain rooted in heritage yet open to the world. Every detail has been considered to create a destination that feels both timeless and distinctly modern.

A New Chapter in Coastal Elegance

Guests will discover:

122 elegantly reimagined guest rooms, many with panoramic sea views – ideal for sunrise coffee or moonlit reflection.

Marco Pierre White’s Mr. White’s English Chophouse, celebrating classic British cuisine with a fresh, modern twist.

The Churchill Bar, where British legacy meets contemporary style in a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The rejuvenated Waterfront Spa offers seven serene treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, spa pool, and a fully equipped, state-of-the-art gym.

With panoramic coastal views, the hotel’s elegant event spaces provide a memorable setting for life’s most meaningful moments.

A Gateway to Britain’s Past and Future

As the first Hilton-branded hotel in Dover, the property is set to become a cornerstone of the town’s tourism renaissance – welcoming international travellers, cruise passengers, and discerning local guests alike. Perfectly positioned between heritage and horizon, Dover Marina Hotel & Spa offers a rare opportunity to experience the romance of Britain’s coast with the sophistication of a world-class brand.

An Invitation to Rediscover Dover

“This rebranding is more than a milestone – it’s our invitation to guests from near and far to rediscover Dover in a new light,” said Pradeep Wijesinghe, general manager, Dover Marina Hotel & Spa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “As part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, we are honouring our remarkable history while crafting unforgettable experiences that speak to the heart as much as the palate. From the views to the dining to the spa indulgences, every element has been designed to delight.”

Dover Marina Hotel & Spa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app. Book direct at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels for more perks and a price match guarantee. Hilton Honors members can redeem Points using the Points Explorer tool.

Dover Marina Hotel & Spa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be located at Waterfront, Waterloo Crescent House, Waterloo Cres, Dover CT17 9BP. For more information, or to make a reservation, travellers may visit Dover Marina Hotel & Spa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton or call +44 1304 203633.