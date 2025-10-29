Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa Unveils New Look for 2025/26 Season

Fresh from the most extensive renovation in its history, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is thrilled to welcome back guests this October, following a transformative $14 million investment (approx. £10.5 million). Adding to the excitement, Coconut Bay has been named Saint Lucia’s Leading Family Resort in the 2025 World Travel Awards, an honour that reflects the resort’s dedication to providing exceptional experiences for guests of all ages.

Reimagined Harmony Wing

Leading the resort’s renovations, all 125 rooms in the adults-only Harmony wing have been completely reimagined with a contemporary, island-chic aesthetic. Each room has been rebuilt from the ground up, featuring brand-new plumbing and electrical systems, spa-style bathrooms with spacious walk-in showers, and stylish new flooring and furnishings.

Elevated Resort Experiences

CocoLand Waterpark & Pools has undergone an impressive refresh, with the Lazy River resurfaced and surrounded with lush landscaping to shade guests while they sip and float. The Splash wing’s swim-up pool bar now features a sleek bar top, while the Harmony Pool area reveals new deck tiling, a striking water feature and renovated bar, offering the perfect poolside escape. Dining and event spaces have also been enhanced, with expanded kitchens at Trattoria and La Luna restaurants, along with new flooring in the Bougainvillea Banquet Room and updated bathrooms and a brand-new kitchen at the private Eternity Beach venue. Wellness facilities have been upgraded with new ellipticals and treadmills in the Fitness Centre and luxurious pedicure massage chairs in the Sanctuary Spa.

Completing the transformation, the Harmony and Splash wings showcase refreshed façades in vibrant colour palettes, new fencing, and a revitalised entry along the arrival walkway. Guests staying in Concierge accommodations will also now enjoy the exclusive private welcome suite, ensuring an elevated and seamless start to their stay.

On-Island Events

This season welcomes the return of Coconut Bay’s signature celebration, the 5th Annual Rum and Rhythms Festival, running from 18 October – 1 November 2025; also set to return in 2026. This festival blends nightly rum tastings from the resort’s extensive Caribbean selection with gourmet dining and live regional performers. Following the festivities, guests can unwind during Health and Wellness Month in November, enjoying a curated lineup of rejuvenating activities including sunrise yoga, afternoon fitness sessions, and exclusive Sanctuary Spa treatments designed to refresh mind, body, and spirit.