Lisbon Lights Up for the Festive Season

Lisbon is set to sparkle this festive season, with Christmas markets, open-air concerts, seasonal gastronomy and New Year celebrations across the city. From late November to early January, Visit Lisbon highlights key events and festivities inviting visitors to experience the city’s winter magic.

Wonderland Lisboa

When: 28 November 2025 to 4 January 2026

Set in Parque Eduardo VII and now in its 10th edition, this family favourite features a giant Ferris wheel, ice rink, Christmas market and festive street food. Recognised by European Best Destinations as the “Best Sunny Christmas Market in Europe”, Wonderland Lisboa attracted over one million visitors in 2024 and has become a must-see festive attraction for those seeking a sunny alternative to traditional winter markets. More information is available here.

OVO | Cirque du Soleil

When: 25 to 28 December 2025

Arriving in Lisbon from 25 to 28 December 2025, OVO is Cirque du Soleil’s colourful celebration of life, set in a vibrant insect ecosystem. The show combines imagination, acrobatics, light and sound to tell a tale of nature, surprise and connection - all staged at MEO Arena with tickets from €45 per person. More details are available here.

São Silvestre de Lisboa Race’25

When: 27 December 2025

Each year at the end of December, thousands of keen runners take to the streets of Lisbon for the annual Corrida de São Silvestre. Set to take place on 27 December this year, the famous 10k road race will begin and end on Avenida da Liberdade, passing through some of Lisbon’s most iconic streets en route. The race starts at 9:30pm with the route illuminated by the city’s magical festive lights. More details are available here.

New Year’s Eve at Terreiro do Paço

When: 31 December 2025

Each year, thousands gather at Terreiro do Paço to welcome the New Year with live music and fireworks over the Tagus River. The music begins at 10:30pm and continues into the early hours as crowds of revellers celebrate beneath the city’s festive lights. A spectacular fireworks display at midnight lights up the sky over the river, marking one of Europe’s most vibrant open-air New Year’s Eve celebrations. More details are available here.

New Year’s Eve at the Royal Palace

When: 31 December 2025

To ring in 2026 in glamorous style, the Royal Palace will once again host one of Lisbon’s most exclusive New Year’s Eve celebrations. Set in a historic, century-old venue, the event features dinner, live performances from renowned national artists and an audiovisual show during the midnight countdown. With a red carpet entrance and a party that continues until 6am, it promises a truly spectacular farewell to 2025. Tickets start from €60 per person and more details are available here.

