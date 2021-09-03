Carnival confirms restart dates for 15 ships

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans for further ship restarts from November onward.

The line currently has eight of its ships in guest operations, with more restarting in September and October.

Now, the cruise giant has said Carnival Valor will follow Carnival Glory into New Orleans, with four- and five-night sailings starting on November 1st.

Carnival Legend will restart November 14th out of Baltimore, replacing Carnival Pride.

The latter is scheduled to restart guest operations from Baltimore September 12th and then move its homeport to Tampa following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise.

Carnival Radiance will have a new maiden voyage date of December 13th out of Long Beach (rescheduled from November 5th due to a revised dry dock transformation plan).

A new Carnival Pride service will sail from Tampa on November 14th, while Carnival Conquest has seen its Miami restart moved from October 8th to December 13th.

Finally, Carnival Sensation’s October restart from Mobile has been moved to January next year.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven United States homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests.”

Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December they will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test at check-in.

The line said it was working to set up mobile pre-cruise rapid testing sites at all of its homeports as a back-up alternative for vaccinated guests who are now able to make arrangements beforehand.