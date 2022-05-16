Choice Hotels International reports 2022 first quarter results

Choice Hotels International, Inc., one of the world’s largest lodging franchisors, reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Building on the record year we had in 2021, where we surpassed 2019 RevPAR and profitability levels, Choice Hotels’ proven business model once again delivered impressive quarterly results, and we expect this momentum to continue as we approach the summer leisure travel season,” said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. “With consumers prioritizing spending on leisure travel and continually looking to discover the great American outdoors, our hotels are in the right locations to capture this growing travel demand. We are confident that our long-term investments, compelling franchisee value proposition, and strong financial health, combined with underlying consumer trends that favor leisure travel, limited-service hotels and longer stay occasions, will allow us to drive sustainable growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Highlights of first quarter 2022 results include (note that RevPAR metrics are compared to 20191):

Domestic systemwide revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth increased by 10.4% for first quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2019, and outperformed the total industry by 13 percentage points. RevPAR growth was driven by an increase in average daily rate (ADR) of 9.3% and a 60-basis-point increase in occupancy levels versus first quarter 2019.

Domestic systemwide RevPAR growth has surpassed 2019 levels for ten consecutive months through March 31, 2022, a trend that has continued in the second quarter of 2022 with April RevPAR increasing approximately 16%, compared to April of 2019. RevPAR for full-year 2022 is expected to increase between 10% and 13%, compared to full-year 2019.

Applications received for new domestic franchise agreements increased by 46% in first quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

The company’s domestic effective royalty rate for first quarter 2022 increased 3 basis points over first quarter 2021 to 5.05% and is expected to increase by approximately 5 basis points for full-year 2022, compared to full-year 2021.

Total revenues increased 41% to $257.7 million for first quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees increased 43% to $131.1 million for first quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

Net income increased $45.1 million to $67.4 million for first quarter 2022, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20, a 200% increase over first quarter 2021.

First quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 82% to $57.7 million from first quarter 2021, representing adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03, an 81% increase from first quarter 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for first quarter 2022 was $96.6 million, a 53% increase from the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for first quarter 2022 reached 74%, a 470-basis-point increase from the same period of 2021.

During first quarter 2022, the company returned $28 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.