Choice Hotels International Accelerates International Growth

Choice Hotels International, Inc. one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors, today announced it will onboard an additional 50 properties representing more than 4,800 rooms across France, nearly doubling the company’s portfolio in the country from 57 to 107 franchised hotels. The new properties will join the Quality Suites brand and complement Choice Hotel’s existing Clarion, Quality, Comfort and Ascend Hotel Collection hotels in France—Europe’s largest hotel franchise market.

“This European expansion builds upon our significant international rooms growth already achieved in Asia and the Americas this year,” said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer at Choice Hotels. “By nearly doubling our footprint in France, we’re not only reinforcing our commitment to expanding our direct franchise business but simultaneously enhancing our value proposition for guests and franchisees. Expanding our presence is a transformative milestone towards making it easier for travelers to find the right stay wherever their journey takes them, and we’re thrilled to offer additional opportunities for more people around the world to experience the hospitality of our best-in-class brands.”

The new hotels will be located throughout France, strengthening an already existing portfolio of midscale and upscale business, leisure, and long-stay accommodations. All properties will participate in Choice Privileges, the company’s award-winning loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points at over 7,100 hotels worldwide.

The 50 Quality Suites properties add more than 30 new cities to Choice Hotels’ network and represent a well-balanced portfolio across France, with 26% located in major urban hubs such as Marseille, Toulouse, and Bordeaux, 52% in mid-sized suburban cities like Rennes, Chambery, and Colmar, and 22% in smaller yet highly touristic towns such as Quiberon, Dinan, and Mèze. This footprint ensures both stable year-round demand and strong seasonal appeal, with most properties positioned close to airports, public transportation, and city centers.

With its continued expectation of achieving high single-digit international room growth this year, Choice Hotels remains confident in the accelerated expansion of its international portfolio, which now exceeds 150,000 rooms outside the U.S. The company sees a significant long-term opportunity to further grow its global footprint and capture additional international market share across key regions. Earlier this year the company announced several major achievements that build on Choice Hotels’ broader international momentum, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Continued expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America through strategic relationships, including an agreement with Atlántica Hospitality International in Brazil, which encompasses 70 hotels and more than 10,000 rooms across multiple segments as of Q2 2025. The company also recently made its debut in Argentina with the opening of Radisson Blu Bariloche, a modern lakeside retreat featuring 32 suites and 80 total guest rooms. This opening marks a monumental step in bringing the brand’s world-class hospitality to Patagonia and growing both the upscale and upper upscale footprint across the Caribbean and Latin American region.

The acquisition of the remaining stake in Choice Hotels Canada, transitioning to a direct franchising model that paves the way for accelerated growth. As of Q2 2025, Choice Hotels’ Canadian portfolio included 350 hotels and 30,000 rooms, with more than 2,500 rooms in the pipeline, reinforcing the company’s commitment to international expansion.

A long-term distribution and master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China, adding over 9,500 rooms to the Ascend Collection with an additional commitment to grow the Comfort and Quality brands to 100 properties in the country.