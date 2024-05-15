Virgin Limited Edition Announces New Property in Kenya

Renowned for having some of the most spectacular properties across the globe, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition today announces the addition of the award-winning Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp in Kenya to its exquisite collection of unique retreats.

Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp, located in the Tsavo National Park of Kenya will become the ninth property within the collection and its fifth footprint in Africa, complementing its other world-class properties across the continent, including Mahali Mzuri, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, Mont Rochelle Hotel & Vineyard, and the famed Kasbah Tamadot. It will also become an integral part of the wider parent company, Virgin Hotels Collection, encompassing Virgin Hotels and Virgin Limited Edition, which was formed last year.

The tented safari camp, already distinguished for its family values, its deep-rooted connection to community and sustainability, while offering an incredible luxury safari experience in one of the greatest biodiversity regions in the world already aligns with the familiar values of the Virgin Limited Edition brand. It will become the second property in Kenya for the collection giving strength to the portfolio on the Kenya tourism circuit and allowing its guests to combine first-class luxury facilities and world-class safari camps in two very different and equally beautiful areas of Kenya.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group commented “Africa is one of my favorite parts of the world. Each cornerstone offers something entirely unique, surrounded by rich heritage and culture. I’m delighted Finch Hattons and all of the incredible wildlife in the Tsavo National Park will join our Virgin family and I can’t wait to visit soon.”

Finch Hattons features 17-luxury tented suites and three decades of safari experience from the Kenyan-based Gehlot family – the owners of Finch Hattons andco-owners of Mahali Mzuri – together with Sir Richard Branson. It will offer future Virgin Limited Edition guests extraordinary experiences within the treasures of Tsavo, not to mention Africa’s only Shetani lava flow and breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“This is a momentous occasion for Virgin Limited Edition and the whole of Virgin Hotels Collection as we welcome Finch Hattons to our family, remarked James Bermingham, CEO, Virgin Hotels Collection. “Growth is very much part of our plan for the entire collection over the coming years and this is just the start as we look to expand our guest choice across the globe. We are privileged to have a very special portfolio and it’s incredibly important to protect this and grow carefully with those that offer the same extraordinary and personal experiences our guests have come to love and expect.

“Finch Hattons is a beautiful family-owned luxury tented safari camp and I could not be more delighted that our guests will now be able to experience the very best of Kenya in two equally beautiful safari camps, each with their own unique offering. I’m grateful to the entire Gehlot family for creating something so wonderful and entrusting us to continue delivering on the incredible experiences they have built.”

Leena Gehlot, Managing Partner of Finch Hattons added “Finch Hattons is a deeply-rooted part of our entire family and very much at the heart of our family group of businesses, KG Group. For more than five generations our family have had firm roots in Kenya and we are incredibly proud of our very special safari camp. Bringing Finch Hattons into the portfolio of such a global brand is a huge leap forward for us and we are incredibly excited to showcase Finch Hattons to the wider world, together with Virgin Limited Edition.

“We could not have asked for a better brand who share the same values as us. Just as we do, Virgin Limited Edition ensure people, community, culture and sustainability are at the very heart of their business. Our team look forward to sharing their local wisdom, culture and our beautiful luxury tented safari camp to continue creating the incredible individual experiences a Virgin Limited Edition property is renowned for.”

Finch Hattons will become part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio from 1st July 2024. Rates start from $796 per person per night, including accommodation, all meals and drinks, as well as all scheduled activities including game drives, excursion to Shetani lava flow, Oldonyo Larami volcano hike, yoga, nature walks and return airstrip transfers.

For more information visit https://www.virginlimitededition.com/finch-hattons-coming-soon/