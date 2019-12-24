Hyatt Regency Hengqin opens in China

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of Hyatt Regency Hengqin in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China.

With 493-rooms, six dining outlets, and 3,757 square meters of event space, the hotel is designed for business and leisure guests alike seeking a seamless, intuitive experience in the city.

Situated in the Greater Bay Area of southern China, Hyatt Regency Hengqin is part of the vibrant Novotown complex, which features an impressive array of attractions including Lionsgate Entertainment World, National Geographic Explorer and more.

The hotel is also within easy reach of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, offering convenient access for guests traveling throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Hengqin,” said William Yuen, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hengqin.

“As a new, international branded hotel in Hengqin, Zhuhai, we are excited to offer superior comfort and excellent service at a convenient location.”

Boasting six restaurants and bars, the hotel offers a wide range of global cuisine.

Whether hosting a wedding, product launch, large-scale conference, or an intimate meeting, event planners will find their every need catered for at Hyatt Regency Hengqin.

There will be six separate treatment rooms in Flo Spa, with services design around the use of water.

Top of the line spa facilities paired with organic products will allow guests to fully enjoy physical and mental relaxation.