China Southern Airlines and Etihad Airways to explore greater cooperation following MOU signing

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and China Southern Airlines, Asia’s largest airline, are set to explore deeper and broader cooperation opportunities following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide passengers with an enhanced travel experience.

Following Etihad’s move to Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), which is also China Southern Airlines’ hub, the MOU provides scope for expansion of the current codeshare co-operation and allows the partners to explore extending global flight networks beyond the two carriers’ hubs, providing passengers with a more valuable, convenient and high-quality travel experience. This is further enhanced by Etihad services to China Southern’s home hub at Guangzhou Baiyuan, introduced in October 2022.

The MOU also contains plans for mutual procurement opportunities across ground handling, cargo handling, bonded warehousing, catering, and maintenance, repair and overhaul in either Guangzhou, Beijing or Abu Dhabi, broadening cooperation opportunities in the airline supply chain.

Mr. Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “This MOU will serve as a platform for a stronger ongoing relationship between the two airlines. Etihad looks forward to working with China Southern Airlines to explore comprehensive and pragmatic ways in which the two carriers can work more closely together, to drive greater value through our unique strengths at Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and further extend the reach of our joint network . Advanced cooperation between the two airlines sends a very strong signal to the industry and brings further hope of recovery for the global aviation and travel markets.”

Zhang Dongsheng, Deputy Director General, Commercial Steering Committee of China Southern Airlines, said: “The signing of the MOU opens a new chapter of win-win cooperation between the two carriers, which will further strengthen our unique advantages in the hub of Beijing Daxing International Airport, expand our global network and bring more convenience to passengers. China Southern Airlines and Etihad have maintained a good partnership throughout the pandemic and will continue to deepen cooperation and explore more possibilities in the future. We look forward to working with Etihad to build a new model of cooperation, to work side by side, to connect business and procurement opportunities, to engage in dialogue, and embrace the future in an innovative way.”