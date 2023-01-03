China Airlines Expands Presence in Vietnam

China Airlines officially launched direct flights between Taipei and Da Nang. An important travel hub in Vietnam, Da Nang is China Airlines’ third scheduled service in the country and the first addition to the network in 2023.

Taiwan based China Airlines remains committed to the development of the Southeast Asia market and to global ambitions, with particular emphasis on the opportunities offered by business travel, tourism, and transits.



China Airlines is assigning the latest A321neo passenger aircraft to the Taipei-Da Nang route with the “Pikachu Jet CI” doing the honors for the inaugural flight. The welcome surprise had travelers snapping away at the airport. The “Pikachu Jet CI” will be flying to Da Nang at various times in the future. All travelers on the inaugural flight received exclusive gifts from China Airlines, including the limited edition 2023 China Airlines desktop calendar and exquisite amenity kits. The local ground staff also presented each traveler with an artfully designed commemorative wood sculpture. Da Nang Airport also welcomed the arrival of the inaugural China Airlines flight with a water salute.



China Airlines is operating four weekly return flights on the Taipei-Da Nang route departing every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Each trip lasts approximately three hours. China Airlines A321neo aircraft is configured for 180 seats, including 12 in Premium Business Class and 168 in Economy Class, to provide business people and travelers with a comfortable and high-quality flying experience.



Da Nang is the fourth largest city in Vietnam and is located in the center of the country. It has been dubbed the “Hawaii of the East” due to its 20 km of beaches. Tourist attractions include the historic city of Hoi An, the World Heritage-listed Citadel of Hue, and Ba Na Hill, while the Golden Bridge has become a hot spot in recent years. The area is popular with locals and international travelers, and is particularly well-suited for short stays.

China Airlines continues to develop the market for bilateral visits, taking advantage of Vietnam’s tourism potential as well as the transit market for post-pandemic business travel. Two daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are already operated by China Airlines, and the launch of the Da Nang service completes the coverage of northern, central, and southern Vietnam. Improved accessibility will help meet the needs of Taiwanese travelers and provide them with more flexibility in their itinerary; frequent flights will not only benefit travelers flying between Taiwan and Vietnam. China Airlines operates up to 30 flights between Taiwan and North America, tapping into the leisure travel market as well as those who travel to visit relatives and study overseas.

This new route follows the December 2022 launch of services to Cebu (Philippines); a new service to Chiang Mai (Thailand) will be introduced on January 20. The frequency of services on Southeast Asia routes are increasing, including flights operating from central and southern Taiwan. Strong demand over the Lunar New Year holidays at the end of January means there will be four weekly flights on the Taichung-Ho Chi Minh City route, six weekly flights on the re-opened Kaohsiung-Bangkok route, and four weekly flights on the Kaohsiung-Manila route. Southeast Asia will have a total of 18 passenger-carrying routes offering more than 130 return flights to cities in the region, providing Taiwanese travelers with a variety of options for international travel.