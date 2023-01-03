America’s Favorite Spas of 2022 by State
What are the favorite resort, hotel, health, and mineral hot spring spas in your state? Spas of America has announced the most popular USA spas of 2022, listed alphabetically by state. Spas are ranked by unique page views of each spa’s listing on the Spas of America website generated throughout the year. Spas are also verified by Travel & Leisure and Google customer ratings. The number of spas listed by Spas of America for each state is in proportion to the number of spas in that state. California has the most spas listed with 143, followed by Florida at 79 and New York at 45. North Dakota is the only state with no spas listed. To view all the spas in each state, click on the name of the state.
Alabama
The Spa at Grand National, Opelika
Spa at Ross Bridge, Birmingham
The Spa at The Shoals, Florence
Alaska
The Spa at Alyeska, Girdwood
Arizona
Agave, The Arizona Spa, Scottsdale
Aji Spa, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix
Eforea Spa, Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
Hashani Spa, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson
Luna Spa at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch
Mii Amo, a Destination Spa at Enchantment Resort, Sedona
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson
The Spa at Camelback Inn, JW Marriott Scottsdale Resort & Spa
The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Arkansas
Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mt. Ida
California
Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach
Ciel Spa at The SLS Beverly Hills, Los Angeles
Conrad Spa Los Angeles
Elements Spa, Hilton Palm Springs
Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Corona
Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Half Moon Bay
Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage
The Spa at Estancia La Jolla
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, East Palo Alto
The Spa at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center
Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs, Palm Desert
Spa at Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley
The Spa at The Westin Rancho Mirage
The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi
Spa Montage, Montage Healdsburg
Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula
Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley, Calistoga
Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley
Sunstone, The Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage
Colorado
The Bachelor Gulch Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Avon
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Springs
Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs
Remede Spa, The St. Regis Aspen Resort
Spa Anjali, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon
The Spa at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs
The Spa at The Peaks, Telluride
The Springs Resort & Spa, Pagosa Springs
STRATA Integrated Wellness & Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs
Yampah Spa & Vapor Caves, Glenwood Springs
Yarrow, an Auberge Spa at Hotel Jerome, Aspen
Connecticut
G Spa and Salon at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Ledyard
The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Ledyard
Well Spa at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Washington
Delaware
The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, Rehoboth Beach
Florida
AcuaPietra Spa, Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green
Away Spa, W South Beach, Miami Beach
Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach
Carillon Miami Wellness, Miami Beach
Conrad Spa Miami
Hippocrates Health Institute, West Palm Beach
Lapis Spa, Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa, Miami
The Ritz-Carlton Spa Bal Harbour, Miami Beach
Rock Spa & Salon, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Davie
Spa Palmera, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton
The Spa at Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel
The Spa at Sunset Key, Key West
Spa by JW, JW Marriott Water Street Tampa
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Spa, Miami Beach
Georgia
Jurlique Spa, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
The St. Regis Atlanta Spa
The Spa at Dahlonega Resort & Vineyard
The Spa at Sea Island
Waldorf Astoria Spa Atlanta
Hawaii
Abhasa Spa, The Royal Hawaiian Resort, Honolulu
Anara Spa at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Koloa
Laniwai Spa, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, Kapolei
Mandara Spa at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu
Mauna Key Spa by Mandara, Waimea
Nalu Spa, Turtle Bay Resort, Kahuku
Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Resort Oahu, Kapolei
Spa Without Walls, Fairmont Orchid Hawaii, Waimea
The Sullivan Estate & Spa Retreat, Haleiwa,
The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kaanapali, Lahaina
Idaho
The Stillwaters Spa & Salon, Teton Springs Lodge, Victor
The Spa at Coeur d’Alene Resort
The Spa at Sun Valley Resort
Illinois
Chuan Spa Hotel Chicago Langham
Leaf Spa Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park
The Peninsula Spa Chicago
The Spa at Trump Chicago
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa Health Club
Indiana
The Spa at French Lick
Iowa
The Raj, Fairfield, Iowa
Kansas
Cedar Crest Lodge, Pleasanton
Kentucky
Mokara Spa & Salon, Omni Louisville Hotel
Louisiana
The Spa & Salon at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Maine
Tree Spa at Hidden Pool, Kennebunkport
The Spa at Cliff House Maine, Neddick
The Spa at The Samoset, Rockport
Maryland
Relache Spa, Gaylord National Resort, National Harbor
Massachusetts
Breve Spa, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport
Canyon Ranch Lenox
Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, Lenox
The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor, Everett
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston
Michigan
Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville
Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit
Soaring Eagle Casino and Spa Resort, Mt. Pleasant
Minnesota
Glacial Water Spa at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa
Idlewild Spa, Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Eagan
The Marsh, A Center for Balance and Fitness, Minnetonka
Mississippi
Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson
The Spa at Beau Rivage, Biloxi
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans
Missouri
Cedar Creek Spa & Salon at Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale
The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis
Spa Shiki at The Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark
Montana
Spa Montage, Montage Big Sky
Nevada
Amina Spa, Sahara Las Vegas
Awana Spa, Resorts World Las Vegas
Bathhouse Spa, Delano Las Vegas
Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Sahra Spa & Hammam, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas
Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Incline Village
The Spa at Encore Las Vegas
The Spa at Wynn Las Vegas
Spa Edgewood, Stateline
Waldorf Astoria Spa, Las Vegas
New Hampshire
The Spa at The Wentworth, New Castle
New Jersey
Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Vernon Township
Exhale Spa & Bathhouse, Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City
Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg
New Mexico
Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort, Santa Fe
The Spa at Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque
Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe
New York
Aman Spa New York, New York City
Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn
The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center
Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck
Opal Spa, The Sagamore Resort & Spa, Bolton Landing
Skana, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona
The Spa & Salon at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls
The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid
Spa de La Mer, Baccarat Hotel New York, New York City
Thistle, an Auberge Spa, Wildflower Farms, Gardiner
North Carolina
Skyterra Wellness Retreat, Pisgah Forest
The Spa at Ballantyne, Charlotte
The Spa at Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville
Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte
Spa by JW, JW Marriott Charlotte
Ohio
Spa Walden, Aurora
Oklahoma
Sole’renity Spa at The Artesian Hotel, Sulphur
Oregon
The Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg
The Spa at The Mt. Hood Oregon Resort, Welches
The Spa at Salishan Coastal Lodge, Gleneden Beach
Pennsylvania
The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley
The Spa at Hotel Hershey, Hershey
Springs Eternal Spa, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford
Rhode Island
Ocean & Harvest Spa, Ocean House Resort, Westerly
South Carolina
Hilton Head Health, Hilton Head Island
The Spa at Hotel Bennett, Charleston
The Spa at Sweetgrass, Isle of Palms
South Dakota
Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa, Hot Springs
Tennessee
Feathers Spa at The Peabody Hotel Memphis
Mokara Spa, Omni Nashville Resort
Relâche Spa at Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville
Rhapsody Spa Westin Nashville
The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm, Walland
Texas
Away Spa, W Dallas
Lantana Spa, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio
Mokara Spa, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin
Relache Spa, Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine
The Spa at Ritz-Carlton Dallas
The Spa at The Joule, Dallas
Spa Django at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, Cedar Creek
Spa the Gage Hotel, Marathon
Verandah Fitness Club & Spa, The Hilton Anatole, Dallas
ZaSpa, Hotel Zaza Uptown Dallas
Utah
Movara Fitness Resort, Shivwits
Remede Spa at The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City
Sagestone Spa & Salon, Red Mountain Resort, Ivins
The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City
Spa Montage, Montage Deer Valley, Park City
Vermont
The Bridge House Spa at Twin Farms, Barnard
Castle Hill Spa, Castle Hill Resort & Spa, Proctorsville
The Essex Resort & Spa, Essex Junction
The Spa at Spruce Peak, Stowe
The Spa at the Woodstock Inn & Resort
Virginia
Spa Minérale, Landsdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg
The Spa at Boar’s Head Resort, Charlottesville
The Spa at Massanutten Resort,
The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs
The Spa at Primland, Meadows of Dan
Washington
Carson Hot Springs Bath House
Elaia Spa, Hyatt Olive 8, Seattle
Glade Springs Spa, Suncadia Resort, Cle Elum
The Society Hotel Bingen, Spa & Bathhouse, Cook
T Spa, Tulalip Resort and Casino
Washington, D.C.
Salamander Spa
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel
Waldorf Astoria Spa
West Virginia
The Greenbrier Spa, White Sulphur Springs
Wisconsin
Kohler Waters Spa, Kohler
Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells
Well Spa & Salon, Grand Geneva Resort
Wyoming
Snake River Lodge & Spa, Teton Village
The Spa at Four Seasons Jackson Hole, Teton Village
SpaTerre, Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, Teton Village