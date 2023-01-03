America’s Favorite Spas of 2022 by State

What are the favorite resort, hotel, health, and mineral hot spring spas in your state? Spas of America has announced the most popular USA spas of 2022, listed alphabetically by state. Spas are ranked by unique page views of each spa’s listing on the Spas of America website generated throughout the year. Spas are also verified by Travel & Leisure and Google customer ratings. The number of spas listed by Spas of America for each state is in proportion to the number of spas in that state. California has the most spas listed with 143, followed by Florida at 79 and New York at 45. North Dakota is the only state with no spas listed. To view all the spas in each state, click on the name of the state.

Alabama

The Spa at Grand National, Opelika

Spa at Ross Bridge, Birmingham

The Spa at The Shoals, Florence

Alaska

The Spa at Alyeska, Girdwood

Arizona

Agave, The Arizona Spa, Scottsdale

Aji Spa, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix

Eforea Spa, Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Hashani Spa, JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, Tucson

Luna Spa at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Mii Amo, a Destination Spa at Enchantment Resort, Sedona

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson

The Spa at Camelback Inn, JW Marriott Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Arkansas

Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mt. Ida

California

Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach

Ciel Spa at The SLS Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Conrad Spa Los Angeles

Elements Spa, Hilton Palm Springs

Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Corona

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Half Moon Bay

Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage

The Spa at Estancia La Jolla

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, East Palo Alto

The Spa at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Valley Center

Spa at JW Marriott Desert Springs, Palm Desert

Spa at Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley

The Spa at The Westin Rancho Mirage

The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi

Spa Montage, Montage Healdsburg

Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula

Spa Talisa, Four Seasons Napa Valley, Calistoga

Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley

Sunstone, The Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage

Colorado

The Bachelor Gulch Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Avon

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Springs

Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Springs

Remede Spa, The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Spa Anjali, The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon

The Spa at The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

The Spa at The Peaks, Telluride

The Springs Resort & Spa, Pagosa Springs

STRATA Integrated Wellness & Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs

Yampah Spa & Vapor Caves, Glenwood Springs

Yarrow, an Auberge Spa at Hotel Jerome, Aspen

Connecticut

G Spa and Salon at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Ledyard

The Norwich Spa at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Ledyard

Well Spa at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Washington

Delaware

The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, Rehoboth Beach

Florida

AcuaPietra Spa, Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green

Away Spa, W South Beach, Miami Beach

Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami Beach

Carillon Miami Wellness, Miami Beach

Conrad Spa Miami

Hippocrates Health Institute, West Palm Beach

Lapis Spa, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa, Miami

The Ritz-Carlton Spa Bal Harbour, Miami Beach

Rock Spa & Salon, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Davie

Spa Palmera, Boca Raton Resort & Club, Boca Raton

The Spa at Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel

The Spa at Sunset Key, Key West

Spa by JW, JW Marriott Water Street Tampa

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Spa, Miami Beach

Georgia

Jurlique Spa, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

The St. Regis Atlanta Spa

The Spa at Dahlonega Resort & Vineyard

The Spa at Sea Island

Waldorf Astoria Spa Atlanta

Hawaii

Abhasa Spa, The Royal Hawaiian Resort, Honolulu

Anara Spa at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Koloa

Laniwai Spa, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, Kapolei

Mandara Spa at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Honolulu

Mauna Key Spa by Mandara, Waimea

Nalu Spa, Turtle Bay Resort, Kahuku

Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre at Four Seasons Resort Oahu, Kapolei

Spa Without Walls, Fairmont Orchid Hawaii, Waimea

The Sullivan Estate & Spa Retreat, Haleiwa,

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kaanapali, Lahaina

Idaho

The Stillwaters Spa & Salon, Teton Springs Lodge, Victor

The Spa at Coeur d’Alene Resort

The Spa at Sun Valley Resort

Illinois

Chuan Spa Hotel Chicago Langham

Leaf Spa Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park

The Peninsula Spa Chicago

The Spa at Trump Chicago

Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa Health Club

Indiana

The Spa at French Lick

Iowa

The Raj, Fairfield, Iowa

Kansas

Cedar Crest Lodge, Pleasanton

Kentucky

Mokara Spa & Salon, Omni Louisville Hotel

Louisiana

The Spa & Salon at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Maine

Tree Spa at Hidden Pool, Kennebunkport

The Spa at Cliff House Maine, Neddick

The Spa at The Samoset, Rockport

Maryland

Relache Spa, Gaylord National Resort, National Harbor

Massachusetts

Breve Spa, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

Canyon Ranch Lenox

Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, Lenox

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Michigan

Crystal Spa at Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville

Immerse Spa, MGM Grand Detroit

Soaring Eagle Casino and Spa Resort, Mt. Pleasant

Minnesota

Glacial Water Spa at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa

Idlewild Spa, Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, Eagan

The Marsh, A Center for Balance and Fitness, Minnetonka

Mississippi

Soul Spa, The Westin Jackson

The Spa at Beau Rivage, Biloxi

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Missouri

Cedar Creek Spa & Salon at Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

Spa Shiki at The Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark

Montana

Spa Montage, Montage Big Sky

Nevada

Amina Spa, Sahara Las Vegas

Awana Spa, Resorts World Las Vegas

Bathhouse Spa, Delano Las Vegas

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Sahra Spa & Hammam, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

Stillwater Spa, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Incline Village

The Spa at Encore Las Vegas

The Spa at Wynn Las Vegas

Spa Edgewood, Stateline

Waldorf Astoria Spa, Las Vegas

New Hampshire

The Spa at The Wentworth, New Castle

New Jersey

Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel, Vernon Township

Exhale Spa & Bathhouse, Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City

Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge, Hamburg

New Mexico

Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort, Santa Fe

The Spa at Isleta Resort & Casino, Albuquerque

Ten Thousand Waves, Santa Fe

New York

Aman Spa New York, New York City

Bamford Wellness Spa, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn

The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck

Opal Spa, The Sagamore Resort & Spa, Bolton Landing

Skana, The Spa at Turning Stone Resort, Verona

The Spa & Salon at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls

The Spa at Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid

Spa de La Mer, Baccarat Hotel New York, New York City

Thistle, an Auberge Spa, Wildflower Farms, Gardiner

North Carolina

Skyterra Wellness Retreat, Pisgah Forest

The Spa at Ballantyne, Charlotte

The Spa at Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville

Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte

Spa by JW, JW Marriott Charlotte

Ohio

Spa Walden, Aurora

Oklahoma

Sole’renity Spa at The Artesian Hotel, Sulphur

Oregon

The Allison Inn & Spa, Newberg

The Spa at The Mt. Hood Oregon Resort, Welches

The Spa at Salishan Coastal Lodge, Gleneden Beach

Pennsylvania

The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley

The Spa at Hotel Hershey, Hershey

Springs Eternal Spa, Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford

Rhode Island

Ocean & Harvest Spa, Ocean House Resort, Westerly

South Carolina

Hilton Head Health, Hilton Head Island

The Spa at Hotel Bennett, Charleston

The Spa at Sweetgrass, Isle of Palms

South Dakota

Moccasin Springs Natural Mineral Spa, Hot Springs

Tennessee

Feathers Spa at The Peabody Hotel Memphis

Mokara Spa, Omni Nashville Resort

Relâche Spa at Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville

Rhapsody Spa Westin Nashville

The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm, Walland

Texas

Away Spa, W Dallas

Lantana Spa, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Mokara Spa, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin

Relache Spa, Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine

The Spa at Ritz-Carlton Dallas

The Spa at The Joule, Dallas

Spa Django at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, Cedar Creek

Spa the Gage Hotel, Marathon

Verandah Fitness Club & Spa, The Hilton Anatole, Dallas

ZaSpa, Hotel Zaza Uptown Dallas

Utah

Movara Fitness Resort, Shivwits

Remede Spa at The St. Regis Deer Valley, Park City

Sagestone Spa & Salon, Red Mountain Resort, Ivins

The Spa at Stein Eriksen Lodge, Park City

Spa Montage, Montage Deer Valley, Park City

Vermont

The Bridge House Spa at Twin Farms, Barnard

Castle Hill Spa, Castle Hill Resort & Spa, Proctorsville

The Essex Resort & Spa, Essex Junction

The Spa at Spruce Peak, Stowe

The Spa at the Woodstock Inn & Resort

Virginia

Spa Minérale, Landsdowne Resort & Spa, Leesburg

The Spa at Boar’s Head Resort, Charlottesville

The Spa at Massanutten Resort,

The Spa at The Omni Homestead Resort, Hot Springs

The Spa at Primland, Meadows of Dan

Washington

Carson Hot Springs Bath House

Elaia Spa, Hyatt Olive 8, Seattle

Glade Springs Spa, Suncadia Resort, Cle Elum

The Society Hotel Bingen, Spa & Bathhouse, Cook

T Spa, Tulalip Resort and Casino

Washington, D.C.

Salamander Spa

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel

Waldorf Astoria Spa

West Virginia

The Greenbrier Spa, White Sulphur Springs

Wisconsin

Kohler Waters Spa, Kohler

Sundara Inn & Spa, Wisconsin Dells

Well Spa & Salon, Grand Geneva Resort

Wyoming

Snake River Lodge & Spa, Teton Village

The Spa at Four Seasons Jackson Hole, Teton Village

SpaTerre, Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, Teton Village