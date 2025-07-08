MGallery Collection unveils its first luxury property in Albania

MGallery Collection, a portfolio of boutique hotels with unique designs and stories, announces the grand opening of its very first property in Albania. Nestled between the majestic mountains and the turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea, Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with Albania’s rich heritage, offering a unique travel experience.

A paradise in the pearl of the Balkans

A hidden gem on the Albanian Riviera, the Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection is surrounded by stunning beaches and is a one-hour scenic drive from the new Vlora International Airport, set to open in mid-2025, offering effortless access to this unique coastal paradise.

The hotel’s location invites endless possibilities for guests: from blissful relaxation on the pebbled shores of Palasë beach to thrilling adventures exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the 2,400 year-old city of Berat. Visitors to Albania are invited to embark on a journey of discovery, following in the footsteps of Julius Caesar, who once landed on these very shores.

Authentic Albanian luxury

The Designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection is an ode to ancient Albanian landscapes and architecture with Illyrian, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman influences, thanks to the natural taupe and raw, earthy stone.

The resort and its picture-perfect-postcard setting offers 131 guest rooms, including a selection of spacious suites and a Presidential Suite. Each room is a serene sanctuary, thoughtfully designed to embody the effortless elegance of coastal living. Soft-shaped furniture, natural textures and earthy tones create a sense of tranquil sophistication. From every window, guests are treated to sweeping views of the Ionian Sea and the captivating beauty of the surrounding landscape.

The five suites pay homage to Albania’s cultural legacy, with bespoke artisanal details, ranging from Roman-inspired ceramics to intricately handwoven textiles and carved stonework, thoughtfully curated to tell a unique story.

Flavors from the heart

A nod to traditional Albanian hospitality, the resort’s all-day restaurant Mosaic invites guests to savour flavours with the Ionian sea as a backdrop. Guests can indulge in an array of seasonal dishes made from locally sourced ingredients; from traditional Albanian small plates such as Peruvian ceviche with fresh, raw white fish cured in a zesty lime juice to Middle-Eastern-style dishes such as Swish Tawook, featuring succulent marinated chicken skewers bursting with warm, soulful flavours of paprika and cumin.

The true heartbeat of the hotel, Mente, the reception bar, is the perfect spot to discover Albanian specialties while watching the dance of the waves. Small sharing plates and cocktails — including the Golden Laurel, the hotel’s signature cocktail made with local Raki infused with rosemary and sage — are on the menu.

Beyond hotel dining, gastronomic experiences include exclusive vineyard tours, immersive Albanian cooking lessons, and a refined honey-tasting experience, all designed to connect guests with the region’s rich heritage of tastes.

A soothing haven for rest and relaxation

Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection invites guests on an immersive five-floor wellness journey, where every space unveils a new dimension of serenity, all framed by uninterrupted sea views. From bespoke hair treatments to a state-of-the-art fitness studio, sauna, and soothing therapies, each experience is thoughtfully curated for restoration and renewal. Guests are invited to sip on a selection of herbal teas and freshly pressed juices to complete their wellness journey.

For those seeking holistic rejuvenation, the hotel presents a range of curated wellness experiences outside of the spa menu, including full-moon beach yoga, sunset sound healing by the sea, and guided hikes along the historic Caesar Trail . A stunning poolside retreat offers spa experiences featuring massages, facials, and holistic treatments using natural products.

M Moment

The hotel’s M Moment - a unique and exclusive experience inspired by the hotel’s story and local knowledge, bespoke to MGallery Collection - is a spectacular sunrise paragliding experience.

Guests will begin with a gourmet mountain top breakfast with panoramic views of the stunning Ionian coast as the sun begins to glimmer on the ocean waves. As it moves to rise over the majestic mountains, guests will delight in an exhilarating paragliding experience down the cliffside, landing near the historic Julius Caesar giant coin, where the journey will conclude with a champagne toast.

Community commitment

Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection supports the preservation of Albanian culture, as well as its environment, through various partnerships. The hotel has partnered with the local branch of the UN Women organization, which works for gender equality and advocates for women’s empowerment, offering local communities new opportunities and the promise of more inclusive tourism.

Host meetings and conferences in style

The hotel offers a range of luxury indoor spaces perfect for hosting both small meetings and medium conferences, all with views of the gorgeous panoramic coastline from a spacious terrace and exquisite catering offered by the chefs at Green Coast Hotel - MGallery Collection.