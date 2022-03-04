Saudi Arabia seeks to build ski tourism industry

Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has launched Trojena, a new global destination for mountain tourism.

The location is part of Neom, a new futuristic city in the country, and forms part of an unlikely plan to develop the tourism sector in the region.

bin Salman said: “Trojena will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism.

“It also confirms our commitment to be part of the global effort to protect the environment.

“Trojena will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity.

“This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another revenue stream to support the economic diversification while still preserving its natural resources for future generations.”

Trojena features a unique architecture where the captivating landscapes of Neom mountains “coexist in harmony with the tourist sites developed within them,” offering a new and “unprecedented tourism experiences”.

Outdoor skiing is a unique feature of Trojena that will provide an experience never before witnessed in the region, especially in Gulf countries known for their desert climates.

Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties with an array of contrasting and breath-taking views, a statement from developers said.