Charlie Puth reimagines the sights and sounds of Singapore

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is partnering with Warner Music Singapore and GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth in a creative collaboration to showcase Singapore’s destination offerings, as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign. The international recovery campaign welcomes travellers to realise their passion for travel through fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore.

The collaboration, which will culminate in a video released in October this year, features the multi-platinum artist’s travels around the city. Charlie will reimagine Singapore up-close and personal through his musical lens as he converses and shares his experiences, while exploring the different sights and sounds, from iconic spots to hidden gems.

The partnership, which is Charlie’s first-ever collaboration with a destination, includes a private showcase for invited guests at Singapore’s iconic Raffles Hotel.

“This is my third time in Singapore, and each time there’s something new to learn and discover. But this visit is extra special, because I’m using the details of everyday life in this city to tell a story through music. Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn. That’s what makes it so fascinating, and that’s what inspires me when I make music,” said Charlie Puth, who is back in Singapore after four years to promote his latest album, CHARLIE, due October 7th via Atlantic Records.

Discovering all Singapore has to offer, Charlie’s one-week trip included Here Is SG, the latest photo-worthy spot and interactive space at Marina Bay waterfront promenade, as well as Long Bar at Raffles Hotel which is home to the national cocktail Singapore Sling. Charlie also explored lesser-known locations such as The Projector, a historic movie theatre turned independent creative platform; Joo Chiat, with its eclectic mix of offerings including home-grown favourites such as Chin Mee Chin and local brand, Onlewo; and Offtrack, a concept bar for music and culture enthusiasts. Charlie taps on his musicality to interact with the symphony of sounds unique to each location, as he soaks in these unique experiences and shares his personal journeys and thoughts.

Ms Choo Huei Miin, Director, Brand, STB, said: “The sights and sounds of our city is a great match with Charlie’s passion and creativity. We were thrilled that Charlie chose Singapore as the only destination in Asia for his album promo, giving us the opportunity to work with Warner Music to showcase our diverse offerings through his talent. As international travel recovers, such creative collaborations help us reach a global audience and position Singapore as a must-visit destination that offers unlimited possibilities.”

Mr Gerald Ang, Managing Director, Warner Music Singapore, said: “It’s a privilege to have a global superstar like Charlie Puth play such an integral part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign. Charlie’s musical talent and boundless creativity comes together perfectly to bring the Singapore experience to his fans in an authentic and imaginative way.”

The campaign will launch across STB and Charlie Puth’s social media platforms in October. Catch the trailer on 17 Sep, 11am SGT.