As the veil of night falls on Saint Lucia, the island’s celebrated nightlife emerges. From legendary “jump-up” street festivities to full-moon beach parties to club-hopping on bustling restaurant strips, there’s virtually no limit to the island’s nighttime entertainment options. Saint Lucia is renowned across the Caribbean for her exotic rhythms and flavors; her nightlife is an experience that is not to be missed.

RODNEY BAY VILLAGE

Dine and dance at Rodney Bay Village, the north island’s de facto “nightlife central.” Dinner is served at an array of excellent restaurants covering all tastes and budgets. Culinary options include authentic smoked barbecue, steakhouse, Mexican, Chinese and Indian cuisine, as well as other eclectic casual and local dining options.

Late night bars and clubs are a bustling mix of locals and visitors. As you walk down the strip, be sure to stop by one of the regular karaoke and live music nights at various venues to enjoy up-tempo soca and cool reggae. The party never ends as the Rodney Bay vibe goes on till late most nights of the week.

GROS ISLET STREET PARTY

The Gros Islet street party — perhaps Saint Lucia’s most famous “jump-up”— has taken place weekly for more than 50 years, come rain or shine. In fact, the town only takes a night off from hosting Saint Lucia’s most famous party on Good Friday.

Every Friday night starting at sunset, the residents of Gros Islet fire up their barbecues, ice down the Piton beer, set up table-top bars in the streets, and get ready to welcome thousands of enthusiastic revelers to the colorful fishing town’s narrow streets. Arts and crafts vendors lay out their stalls, and the town center becomes DJ central, as a giant sound system cranks up and keeps the street party moving until the early hours of Saturday morning.

And be sure to bring your appetite! On Friday nights, Gros Islet is lined with sizzling barbecues, grilling everything from zest chicken and pork to the freshest catch, landed just hours before by the town’s fishermen. Local cuisine is the ticket, and the adventurous should look out for the lambi or conch grills on the waterfront, or seasonal seafood favorites like spiny lobster and bwigo (whelks).

ANSE LA RAYE FISH FRY

During the day, the beachside fisheries complex at Anse La Raye is a busy hive of activity, as the local fishermen take to the sea in their colorful boats or pirogues and return laden with the finest catch.

On Friday evenings, snapper, tuna, dorado, barracuda, Spanish mackerel, lobster, crab and a plethora of other delicious sea-dwellers makes its way to the villagers’ coal pots and grills, which line the beachfront, surrounded by brightly covered tables and impromptu street cafes. The aroma of freshly cooked seafood will surely excite your senses.

DJs and local musicians line the street, giving you ample opportunity to sample Saint Lucia’s local soundscape.

DENNERY SEAFOOD FIESTA

The sheltered village of Dennery lies almost exactly halfway down the east coast of Saint Lucia, where the Atlantic first makes contact with the island. The harbor is another busy fisheries complex, in a picturesque setting flanked by tall cliffs and overlooked by the charming hillside village.

On Saturday nights, the beachside becomes a community “lime” (or “hangout”), with street vendors setting up beside the surrounding rum shops and bars, and the pounding beat of Dennery’s festivities resonate the air. The vibe is laid back, friendly and authentic, as the Fish Fiesta is a favorite with many locals from the south of the island.

EXPERIENCE SAINT LUCIA’S NIGHTLIFE

The events described above are just a sampling of Saint Lucia’s nightlife scene. Ultimately, the range of nighttime activities as diverse as the island’s cultural heritage, and there are many dance clubs, lounges, street parties, pubs and more to be experienced. However, at all of them, you’ll find a celebration of island life and a hospitable atmosphere. A night out on the town at some of Saint Lucia’s best nightlife scenes is sure to provide you with fun and memories.

