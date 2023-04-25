Celebrating Earth Week with the Light and Warmth of Hospitality

Hilton marks progress towards its Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals, celebrates over $20,000 in Hilton Global Foundation grants supporting team member‑led projects.

In recognition of Earth Week, Hilton is marking a year of significant progress towards its Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals by activating its global team member community to reduce its environmental impact and preserve the beautiful destinations that host Hilton properties around the world.

Travel with Purpose is Hilton’s global environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy that aims to drive responsible travel globally. Announced in 2018, Hilton’s ambitious 2030 goals are supported by emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), water and waste reduction targets as well as social impact targets aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Travel with Purpose guides Hilton’s efforts to reduce its emissions in line with climate science, create engines of opportunity within its communities and continue to operate with accountability, integrity and transparency.

Hilton is proud of its progress toward these goals, which it recently shared in its latest Travel With Purpose report, including:

Environmental

A commitment to new, more ambitious science-based emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi);

Continued to reduce carbon emission intensity (44%), water intensity (38.1%) and landfill waste intensity (57.6%) among its hotels globally;

5,500+ hotels partnered with soap recycling organizations to donate 2.3 million bars soap to those in need;

Established LED bulbs as a global brand standard for new builds and existing buildings across all brands;

Earned inclusion on the World and North America Dow Jones Sustainably Indices, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and earned an EcoVadis Gold Medal in recognition of its sustainability achievements.

Social

Created more than 677,000 learning and career growth opportunities against its 5 million commitment;

Meaningfully impacted more than 2,700,000 community members through local support, disaster relief efforts and economic opportunities;

Donated 344,958 volunteer hours in 2022;

Reached more than 78,000 refugees since 2015 through volunteering, in-kind donations, purchasing, training, shelter and employment opportunities.

Governance

Partnered with cross-industry networks like the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and the World Travel & Tourism Council;

Committed to grant $500,000 to the American Hotel and Lodging Association Foundation’s No Room For Trafficking (NRFT) Survivor Fund over the next three years; and

Invested in two Fifth Wall climate technology funds that aim to decarbonize the global real estate sector.

Hilton is committed to tracking and transparently reporting on its progress towards its Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals by utilizing LightStay, Hilton’s award-winning platform for environmental and social reporting that enables Hilton properties to measure and manage energy, emissions, water, waste and social impact. Through LightStay, Hilton has achieved more than $1 billion worth of cumulative savings in energy costs since 2009.

In recognition of Earth Week, the Hilton Global Foundation, Hilton’s primary philanthropic arm, awarded more than $20,000 in grants towards local organizations advancing Hilton’s environmental goals through destination stewardship and climate action. Nominated by Hilton team members, these organizations will utilize Hilton Global Foundation contributions to launch volunteer efforts in their local communities:

In partnership with youth volunteer organization Toplum Gönüllüsü, Hilton Istanbul Bomonti plans to build a lavender farm in the southern Türkiye region of Hatay, providing employment opportunities while teaching sustainable agriculture practices to community members impacted by recent earthquakes;

Team members from Hilton Garden Inn Avondale, in collaboration with the Avondale Youth Advisory Commission, aims to support and beautify the local Tres Rios Wetlands in Avondale, Arizona through trail maintenance, litter disposal and other beautifying projects.

As part of its long-standing partnership with Oz Harvest Australia, Hilton Brisbane plans to use grant funding to purchase meals as well as compostable containers and cutlery for those in need.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles Allamanda Resort & Spa plans to continue its partnership with The Ocean Project Seychelles to clean up local beaches with students from nearby communities.

The Hilton Global Foundation recently released its inaugural Impact Report, showcasing the impact of nearly $2.3 million donated in 2022 to organizations working to build a healthy, sustainable planet and resilient communities for future generations. Since 2019, The Hilton Global Foundation has awarded more than $8 million in grants, donated over 18 million pounds of food to communities in need, meaningfully impacted over 6.7 million people and restored over 225,000 acres of land. More information about the efforts of the Hilton Global Foundation can be found at https://hiltonglobalfoundation.hilton.com/.