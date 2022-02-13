Atlantis Aquaventure honoured by World Travel Awards

Thrill-seekers the world over have been unanimous in their praise – two brand-new towers at Atlantis Aquaventure have elevated the location to the best-in-the-business.

Now, in celebration, the property has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Water Park at the World Travel Awards.

Increasing the size of Atlantis Aquaventure by a third, and featuring a total of 28 new record-breaking waterslides and attractions (12 in Trident Tower and 16 in Splashers), the new facilities have been revelatory.

Hero experiences include the tallest waterslide of its kind in the world, the longest family water coaster in the world of its kind, the tallest vertical drop body slide in the Middle East and the first cliff jumping experience in the region.

At 48-metres tall, Trident Tower – the biggest in Aquaventure – boasts 12 record-breaking waterslides and attractions.

Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, meanwhile, feature 16 sensational waterslides and attractions.

Designed for endless hours of water-based fun, together they form the biggest kid’s only waterpark experience in the Middle East.

Tim Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “As the biggest waterpark expansion in history, we are delighted that Atlantis, Dubai is now home to one of the world’s largest waterparks, as well as record-breaking waterslides some of which cannot be found anywhere else globally.

“Now with 105 slides, attractions and experiences for all ages and thrill levels, the expansion has increased Atlantis Aquaventure by a third in size to feature 79 rides across three towers, 26 marine and watersport experiences and 26 food and beverage outlets and kiosks across the park.

“We’ve also doubled the length of Aquaventure beach to one kilometre.

“This brand-new destination further enhances our positioning as the leading entertainment destination in the region, while simultaneously elevating the UAE’s status as both a regional and global tourism hub for families.”

He added: “We are extremely proud to be able to present this record-breaking expansion at what has been a challenging time for us all, but with our stringent health and safety measures in place and expansive staff training programmes, we look forward to delivering fun in a safe environment that Atlantis, Dubai is known for.”

Atlantis, the Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region and located at the centre of the crescent of the Palm in Dubai.

Opened in 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as over 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site.

It is home to one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world, with over 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis.

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 79 thrilling waterslides and attractions, a 2.3-kilometre river ride with tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers.

Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about one of nature’s most friendly mammals.

The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities.

Philip Baker, vice president business development MEA at ProSlide, said: “This expansion really has set a new global benchmark for water parks.

“Dubai’s Atlantis Aquaventure is now home to the most iconic and high-performance water rides including two new record-breaking water coaster attractions.

“We utilised our most innovative and advanced water ride technology to power this world-class park and fulfil Atlantis’ incredible vision.”

Open to external guests too, one does not have to stay in the resort to experience Trident Tower or enjoy the leading waterpark in Dubai and the Middle East.