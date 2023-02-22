Cathay Pacific partners with VTC to develop aviation talent in Hong Kong

The Cathay Pacific Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vocational Training Council (VTC) of Hong Kong to jointly nurture a new generation of talent as the aviation industry’s growth picks up in the lead up to the completion of the Three-Runway System in Hong Kong.

The MoU Signing Ceremony was held at the Tsing Yi campus of the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (IVE), a member institution of the VTC. Witnessed by Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san, Cathay Pacific Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam and VTC Executive Director Donald Tong, the MoU was signed by Cathay Pacific Director People Patricia Hwang and VTC Deputy Executive Director Alaina Shum.

The Group’s participating companies include: Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Air Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Services Limited – which operates the Cathay Pacific Cargo Terminal – Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Limited, Hong Kong Airport Services Limited and Vogue Laundry Service Limited.

Liu Chun-san, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics remarked that the pandemic has put the aviation industry on a bumpy flight over the past few years. But like planes flying out of an air turbulence, Hong Kong International Airport has been filling up again, and airlines have been flying to new destinations daily as the pandemic receded. Numerous exciting developments in our aviation scene have been also unfolding, including the Three-Runway System which would significantly increase our airport’s handling capacity.

He said the cooperation between the Cathay Pacific Group and VTC was a very timely one to provide new talents to power our aviation industry through recovery and beyond. Cathay Pacific is a world-class airline well-known for its high quality service. VTC, on the other hand, has been a beacon of success in training our stewards of the sky by offering a broad range of courses covering aircraft engineering, aviation and logistics, aviation services and inflight and passenger services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liu pointed out that the join-hand of the Cathay Pacific Group and VTC would further enhance the VTC’s training facilities and career support for students by the Group. Some elements of the Group’s cabin crew training would also be integrated into the VTC’s curriculum, thereby equipping students with practical industry knowledge that would prepare them even better for their future career.

Cathay Pacific Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said: “As Hong Kong’s home airline, we are committed to continuing to invest in young local talent and the long-term development of the Hong Kong aviation hub. The collaboration with VTC provides a sound foundation for the talent supply chain in the aviation industry. We look forward to welcoming students with a passion for joining the aviation industry and becoming part of the Cathay Pacific Group upon graduation.

Donald Tong, VTC Executive Director remarked that MoU signing this time set a new milestone of the collaboration between the VTC and the Cathay Pacific Group in jointly grooming a new generation of aviation talents. Through the integration of the cabin crew training programme of Cathay Pacific and HK Express into VTC’s Higher Diploma programme, students could be given expanded learning opportunities to hone their professional knowledge and skills. The provision of student internships and project-based learning opportunities including inflight menu planning and design, as well as the CSR projects by the Cathay Pacific Group would also benefit students from other VTC’s member institutions, namely the Chinese Culinary Institute and the International Culinary Institute, as well as trainees of Shine Skills Centre and the VTC Social Enterprises.

Through the collaboration, the Group’s training programmes and materials, student internships and collaboration on project-based learning will be integrated into VTC’s programme curriculum to help strengthen the learning experience for students of different disciplines.

The Group will also provide a series of life-planning activities, including mock-up interviews and career talks to introduce the career prospects in the aviation industry to VTC students. Graduates who achieve an outstanding performance will also be nominated to full-time job interviews, capturing opportunities in advance to join the industry.

The Cathay Pacific Group and VTC share the common vision of cultivating aviation talent and providing more a diversified learning experience to students. This MoU further enriches the VTC’s curriculum of the Higher Diploma in Aviation Inflight and Passenger Services programme by incorporating professional training materials from the Cathay Pacific Group, including cabin crew training.

In addition, the Group will further actively explore the integration of innovative technologies into the programme, including applying Virtual Reality (VR) technology for service training and safety training for cabin crew. This brand-new teaching approach will give students a more comprehensive understanding of the actual working environment and situations they would encounter working in the industry.