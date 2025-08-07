Cathay Pacific Orders 14 More Boeing 777-9 Passenger Jets

Boeing and Cathay Pacific today announced the Hong Kong-based carrier is ordering 14 more 777-9 passenger jets, bringing its order book to 35 of the world’s largest twin-engine airplane.

Designed to reduce fuel use and emissions on average by 20% and noise by 40% compared to the airplanes it replaces, the 777-9 will enable Cathay Pacific to efficiently meet growing air travel demand across key global markets.

“We plan to expand and renew our fleet with the additional 777-9 aircraft, enabling us to continue our rich history of connecting the world with our Hong Kong hub,” said Ronald Lam, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer. “Cathay Pacific aims to further strengthen our ongoing partnership with Boeing and leverage the world-class features of the new 777-9 as we strive to become the world’s best premium airline.”

Cathay Pacific has grown its global network with the Boeing 777 family over the past 30 years. The addition of the latest model, the 777-9, will further reduce the airline’s operating costs as it modernizes its fleet and expands passenger and cargo operations on long- and ultra long-haul routes.

“We are proud to support Cathay Pacific’s continued leadership as one of the world’s top airlines, and introduce the 777-9 as their future flagship airplane,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “This latest order demonstrates the value of the 777-9 and further strengthens the airline’s tradition of delivering superb comfort, convenience and connectivity to passengers for years to come.”

With a range of 7,295 nautical miles (13,510 km), the 777-9 will allow Cathay Pacific to connect passengers directly between Hong Kong and its global long-haul destinations. Customers around the world have ordered more than 550 777X airplanes, sustaining thousands of jobs at Boeing’s Everett, Wash., site and across the supply chain.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.